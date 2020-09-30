Skulls support self-publishing on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

On this week's gig poster, a party skull says hello to October—and to the fifth edition of ZINEmercado, an independent zine fair based in Logan Square. The poster was created by one of the event's organizers, artist Chema Skandal, who's graced the pages of the Reader before with his illustrations and gig posters. He grew up in Mexico City and is now based in Chicago, where he serves as a member of the Instituto Gráfico de Chicago, a local organization dedicated to the activist history and tradition of Latinx printmaking.

These days it's always exciting to highlight an event that the audience can attend in person, but any such event will come with public-health guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19. The ZINEmercado is outdoors (on the grounds of Comfort Station), but the fair's organizers ask that all visitors wear face coverings and attempt to keep a six-foot distance from others. Zine vendors will be similarly distanced, as will the entertainment. One thing that hasn't changed about this year's ZINEmercado is the dizzying lineup of DJs: among the folks providing tunes for distance-dancing are club favorites Bumbac Joe, Shazam Bangles, and Esteban La Groue. Chema Skandal also says there's a potential "accordion set." Vlasta Krsek would be proud.

We're still happy to take your suggestions for gig posters—and even though distanced and virtual concerts happen regularly these days, fantasy gig posters remain fair game. E-mail me at scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your contact information and poster submission. And please continue to support staffers who've lost work and tips in recent months or who still can't return to their jobs—here's our list of fundraisers.

ARTIST: Chema Skandal

GIG: ZINEmercado featuring Jimmy Becker, Chrondadon, Esteban La Groue, Bumbac Joe, Shazam Bangles, Supreme Court, Señor Eddy, DJ Fotoflow & Sonido Tritón, and more, Sun 10/4, 11 AM-5 PM, Comfort Station

ARTIST INFO: chemaskandal.bigcartel.com

