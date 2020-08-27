Youth theater ensembles? They're Essential 

The long hot summer is winding down, according to the calendar, but youth theater ensembles are examining a season of protest and pandemic through three shows, created in collaborative (though remote) processes and available online.

Free Street, Collaboraction, and TimeLine all had to reconfigure their youth programs, but all three found ways to bring the voices of Chicago's young people (who have been rising up to protest cops in schools, among other actions) to the digital forefront.

For Free Street's Storyfront ensemble, whose physical space is located in Back of the Yards, switching to creating their devised work online didn't mean they weren't still rooted in their neighborhoods. With Essential, which opens in a limited online run Friday, they examined the question of what makes someone's work "essential," and considered the many ways the COVID-19 shutdown has affected their communities and its workers.

Codirector Keren Díaz de León says, "It really has changed all of our perspectives on labor. We have teens who are caregivers in their homes for siblings and for elders. We also have teens who are still actively organizing in their schools, in their high schools, even still now, during the pandemic. We also had teens who said they felt uncomfortable about confronting this idea of what labor is because they've been told so often that they don't know what it means to work, and that they need to go get a real job."



Essential is structured as a choose-your-own-adventure narrative and video game, with the ensemble providing home videos reflecting on labor issues and more. "Free Street prides itself on innovation and minimalism and getting to the root of the stories of the community that it surrounds and that it's helping to uplift," notes codirector Sebastian Arboleda. Prior to the shutdown, the Storyfront ensemble members had already begun gathering stories about labor from the people in Back of the Yards. (The teen ensemble also represents West Englewood, Auburn Gresham, Gage Park, and McKinley Park, where Díaz de León grew up.)

"They were tasked with interviewing people in the neighborhood and asking them questions about their dream job. And then they would come back and have to transform into the person that they had interviewed and kind of embody the interview they had conducted from the perspective of the person they had interviewed. And that was kind of our first launching into the topic of labor. And then we started branching into the stockyards and the history of factories and industry in Back of the Yards," says Díaz de León. When they could no longer safely do in-person interviews, the process became even more "hyperlocal,” as Arboleda and Díaz de León describe it, with the teens collecting stories in their own homes and families.

In addition to looking at themselves as essential workers within their families, the question of how "essential" art and artmakers are also came up. "It's their own form of activism for themselves in a way," observes Arboleda. "We have musicians, we have people who are aspiring actors." He adds, "Because of the experiences the ensemble has with childcare and all of this stuff, it brings with it a certain grit. I think that was also what made us capable of finishing the project as well, because they were able to adapt. But it was an adaptability that was inherited. Just because that's pretty much the lifestyle they were born into."

"Essential may not offer all the answers, but it's providing questions that we can begin to ask ourselves," says Díaz de León. "Why is it a privilege that we get to work from home? There are a lot of folks who have disabilities—I'm included—that would benefit from being able to work from home, or study from home. And is that taboo?"