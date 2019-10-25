 Young Guv’s Ben Cook explores swagger and sweetness on two new records | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

October 25, 2019

Young Guv's Ben Cook explores swagger and sweetness on two new records 

click to enlarge Young Guv

Young Guv

Courtesy the Artist

RVivian Girls, Young Guv, Reckless DJs

Fri 11/1, 9 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, $20, 21+

RVivian Girls, Young Guv, Bric-a-Brac DJs
Sat 11/2, 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, $20, 21+

Toronto’s Ben Cook is well-known as the front man for early-aughts tough-guy hardcore outfit No Warning and as the third guitarist in post-everything punk collective Fucked Up, but the bulk of his discography consists of a seemingly unending stream of multifaceted solo releases under the alias Young Governor, which he often shortens to Young Guv. Starting in 2008 with the seven-inch “Virginia Creeper” and the EP Hidden Love, Young Guv at first tilted toward frenetic, Jay Reatard-flavored one-man garage punk with a heavy dose of melody. But Cook has been expanding on this formula ever since, delving into Cure-style goth pop on the 2009 single “Bedtime Stories,” Mats worship on 2011’s Where It’s Quiet, dance-pop on his singles as Yacht Club, and lo-fi electro funk on last year’s 2 Sad 2 Funk. This summer’s Guv I (Run for Cover) features Cook’s best work yet. With a running time of only 22 minutes, the album is an all-too-quick glammy power-pop trip whose songs lurch like T. Rex and glimmer like Big Star, with the sharpest hooks and melodies on a rock record this year. Last week, Cook released a companion to Guv I called Guv II, which skews a bit more calm and introspective than the stomp and swagger of its predecessor. Instead it suggests a modern-day R.E.M. or the Byrds, and its twinkling songs feel warm and lived-in. All the sides of Young Guv are excellent—even as Cook strays further from his punk roots, he’s still the best at whatever the hell he’s doing.   v

