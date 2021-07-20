Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser invite you to crash their party 

Wynonna Judd’s voice is like chugging diet pop. Her raw, forceful alto sometimes burns a little going down, but the addictive sweetness keeps you coming back for more. Judd has been performing since she was a teenager in the Bay Area in the late 70s, singing occasional backup vocals with her mother, Naomi Judd, for a local country band called the Cowpokes. In 1979, Wynonna and Naomi moved to Nashville and immersed themselves in the music scene, and after signing to RCA as the Judds in 1983 they found international fame. The duo toured constantly for years, and by the end of the decade they’d become one of the most popular singing groups in country music. The Judds retired their act in 1991 so Naomi could concentrate on some ongoing health concerns, and the following year Wynonna launched a solo career with a broader stylistic range and began crossing over to pop audiences. She’s long been a fan of doing covers—her latest EP, 2020’s Recollections (Anti-), features renditions of songs by the likes of Nina Simone, John Prine, and Slim Harpo—and the set lists for these shows will feature plenty of her favorite blues-rock and country-rock classics. Wynonna and her husband and bandmate, Cactus Moser (they met in the 80s, when his band Highway 101 shared a bill with the Judds on tour), will also play original material they composed while locked down together during the pandemic. These shows are the closest most of us can get to hanging out with these two musicians at home, listening in as they swap leads and share stories. v