Workaholic Chicago MC Vic Spencer raps like he’s got the funnest gig around

Chicago rapper Vic Spencer couldn’t let the year pass without dropping at least a couple albums. August’s Spencer for Higher 3 (Old Fart Luggage) is his third solo outing of 2020, and that’s not even all he’s put out. After February’s Psychological Cheat Sheet and April’s No Shawn Skemps , he released June’s Your Birthday’s Cancelled as part of Iron Wigs, an underground supergroup that also features Chicago rapper Verbal Kent and UK rapper-producer Sonny Sathi, better known as SonnyJim. Sathi produced the bulk of Spencer for Higher 3 , and his elegant old-school soul approach to boom-bap brings out the musicality in Spencer’s gritty voice. Spencer can come off as irascible, but on this album he’s most often self-deprecating and playfully mischievous—he occasionally uses his ad-libbed grunts as an exclamation mark at the end of a jocular line. Spencer’s a workaholic, but throughout Spencer for Higher 3 he sounds like he’s unlocked the secret to having more fun on the clock than anybody else. v

