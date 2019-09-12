 Wolf Eyes are experimental music’s most prolific act—and most prolific meme makers | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

September 12, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Wolf Eyes are experimental music’s most prolific act—and most prolific meme makers 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Wolf Eyes

Wolf Eyes

Courtesy the Artist

RWolf Eyes, Mukqs x Sharkula, Glyders

Thu 9/19, 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, $12, 21+

Detroit-based duo Wolf Eyes have been one of the country’s most important experimental-music acts for more than 20 years, but they’ve also developed a mainstream following due to their presence in the world of viral meme Instagram accounts—it’s nearly impossible to talk about the band without bringing it up. For the past few years, longtime Wolf Eyes member John Olson has been operating the Instagram account inzane_johnny, and he’s racked up more than 100,000 followers by posting dozens of ridiculous memes a day, including takes on the standard Spongebob and Drake templates as well as relatively heady content focused on trolling Steely Dan, Bard College, and experimental guitarist Bill Nace. Olson’s relentlessness in shitposting is matched by his musical output: since he joined Wolf Eyes in 2000, four years after Nate Young launched the band as a solo project, they’ve put out hundreds of recordings. This nonstop barrage of out-there, freaked-out sounds mixes up electronic ambience, crushing noise, industrial minimalism, and skull-rattling power electronics. Lately, Olson and Young have been pioneering a genre they’ve dubbed “psycho jazz”—dark soundscapes smeared with processed woodwinds and effects-bent vocals running over simple electronic beats. Wolf Eyes have always been challenging and intense, and they don’t seem to be slowing their pace: as I write this, Olson has posted on Instagram about a brand-new tour-only Wolf Eyes release. It’s amazing that he can still find the time to expand the group’s sonic palette, considering how much of his life he spends posting Saint Paul vs. Minneapolis memes.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Wolf Eyes, Mukqs x Sharkula, Glyders

    Recommended 21+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Wolf Eyes, Mukqs x Sharkula, Glyders @ Empty Bottle

    • Thu., Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

09.12.19
Saul Williams, Akenya
Music
Saul Williams, Akenya Thalia Hall
September 12
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Best of Chicago 2019 first-round voting: 8/15-9/13 READER

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation