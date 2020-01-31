 With Piece of Mind, Hxry brings a laid-back vibe to Chicago’s R&B scene | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

January 31, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

With Piece of Mind, Hxry brings a laid-back vibe to Chicago’s R&B scene 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Hxry

Hxry

Jon Nano

RHxry, Lege Kale, Chromonicci, Chuck Sutton, Zéfire, Jamvvis

Thu 2/6, 7 PM, Subterranean, 2011 W. North, $15, 17+

Chicago R&B artist Hxry got his start as a producer—at least as far back as 2016, he was releasing stylistically scattershot instrumental tracks on Soundcloud—but he got his first real taste of success as a vocalist, with his 2018 song “Reasons.” Atop a fluttering synth melody and a suave, minimal rhythm section, Hxry gently sings sweet nothings in a watery, processed voice, occasionally blurring his words even as he crystallizes his romantic intentions. Hxry’s following ballooned after “Reasons” landed on popular YouTube channel Majestic Casual, which focuses on chill R&B and hip-hop. On his self-released debut EP, January’s Piece of Mind, Hxry uses artfully clanking percussion and glistening, elastic synths to prop up his singing, though he’s also clearly gaining confidence. On “Mr. Freeze,” the way his voice saunters over the neosoul instrumental makes him sound just as cool as the guy in the title.   v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Hxry, Lege Kale, Chromonicci, Chuck Sutton, Zéfire, Jamvvis

    Recommended 17+ Soundboard
    Hxry, Lege Kale, Chromonicci, Chuck Sutton, Zéfire, Jamvvis @ Subterranean

    • Thu., Feb. 6, 7 p.m.
    • Buy from TicketWeb

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

01.31.20
Badluck Records Coat Drive featuring Saint Icky, Nightfreak, Deep Crush, Chuck Trash, Rapscallion, Badluck DJs
Music
Badluck Records Coat Drive featuring Saint Icky, Nightfreak, Deep Crush, Chuck Trash, Rapscallion, Badluck DJs
January 31
Hardy, Sean Stemaly
Music
Hardy, Sean Stemaly Joe’s
January 31
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation