Winter is better on the other side of the road 

Why did the chicken cross the road?

Because he’s concerned about his health and yours and while he’s happy to see you in person (it’s been so long!) he’s taking the guidelines to distance as seriously as possible while still trying to tend to his daily errands. It’s not personal. It’s not even bird flu.

I know a lot of you are feeling like the coop is caving in lately and it’s hard not to feel like, well, we’re clucked. Sometimes we just have to keep on keepin’ on and here’s some things that might help you embrace the beautiful things about winter in Chicago.

Tell Me Something Good:

The Ice Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park downtown is now open by reservation.

In fact, all of the Chicago Park District ice skating rinks are now open.

The Music Box is going to host screenings of It’s a Wonderful Life and White Christmas at Chi-Town Movies Drive-In.

and at Chi-Town Movies Drive-In. Long johns or long underwear worn under your pants will change your outdoor experience when the temperature falls, I promise you. In a pinch, you can wear tights or pantyhose under your pants for at least a little bit of wind barrier. There’s probably expensive options out there but anything will do (this isn’t for fashion, it’s for warmth). I could make recommendations but keep it simple: there are thrift stores open now with social distancing and those of you with more funds can mail order from places like Icebreaker or Fjällräven.

(a very young Chaka Khan with her band Rufus onin 1974)

Upcoming events and screenings:

Anytime: Artemisia Theatre presents bi-weekly podcasts about feminism along with audio performances of classic plays (free, donations suggested).

Sat 12/5, 7 PM: Party indie style with No Joy’s No Bummer All Summer Virtual Beach Party featuring musicians Sad13, Winter, Aerin Fogel, and more.

Sun 12/6, 3 PM: Jazz singer Kurt Elling celebrates Christmas in Chicago (online) with guest Lizz Wright.

