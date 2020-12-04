 Winter is better on the other side of the road | Public Service Announcement | Chicago Reader

Winter is better on the other side of the road 

Upcoming events and distractions from our listings coordinator

By

click to enlarge I know a lot of you are feeling like the coop is caving in lately.

Jan Baborák / Unsplash

Why did the chicken cross the road?

Because he’s concerned about his health and yours and while he’s happy to see you in person (it’s been so long!) he’s taking the guidelines to distance as seriously as possible while still trying to tend to his daily errands. It’s not personal. It’s not even bird flu.

I know a lot of you are feeling like the coop is caving in lately and it’s hard not to feel like, well, we’re clucked. Sometimes we just have to keep on keepin’ on and here’s some things that might help you embrace the beautiful things about winter in Chicago.

Tell Me Something Good:

(a very young Chaka Khan with her band Rufus on Soul Train in 1974)

Upcoming events and screenings:

  v

