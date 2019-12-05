 Wicca Phase Springs Eternal creates an eclectic cluster of mope | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

December 05, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal creates an eclectic cluster of mope 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (Adam McIlwee)

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (Adam McIlwee)

Courtesy the Artist

RWicca Phase Springs Eternal, Glitterer, Anxious, Creeks

Fri 12/13, 6 PM, Subterranean, 2011 W. North, $18, all-ages

When it comes to depressing music, Adam McIlwee is a jack of all trades. From 2005 to 2013 he was a founding member of influential emo-rock band Tigers Jaw, before moving on to explore equally downbeat rap, trap, and electronica in the loose collective GothBoiClique with collaborators who’ve included the late Lil Peep. Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, which McIlwee launched in 2010, is his one-man conglomeration of mope—an exercise in eclectic evocations of the same sad affect. “Together,” the opening song on his latest album, February’s Suffer On (Run for Cover), starts with acoustic strumming under McIlwee’s nasal mumble (“I wish that I could pay someone to buy me a drink”) before a basic trap beat slumps in to make his misery feel even more inescapably rote. The album’s title track is mostly minor ambient keyboard pulses, with trap rhythms sneaking in for the chorus before apologetically backing out again. “Just One Thing” opens with electronic bass and drum programming, and when McIlwee takes the chorus, he blares his bleak laments like a human fire-engine siren. Through it all, the record’s sonic depiction of depression is so elaborate it’s exhilarating. With sly creativity that recalls the spirits of Morrissey and Leonard Cohen, McIlwee makes it fun to be sad.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Glitterer, Anxious, Creeks

    Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Glitterer, Anxious, Creeks @ Subterranean

    • Fri., Dec. 13, 6 p.m.
    • Buy from TicketWeb

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Noah Berlatsky

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

12.05.19
Omar Apollo, Dijon, Silver Sphere
Music
Omar Apollo, Dijon, Silver Sphere Concord Music Hall
December 05
Abjo, Khingz, Mic Flont
Music
Abjo, Khingz, Mic Flont Subterranean
December 05
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation