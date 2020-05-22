As for the Chicago chef who stole Diana Kennedy's book. . . A new documentary about the great chronicler of regional Mexican food starts streaming tonight

If you’re the Chicago chef who stole one of her own cookbooks from Diana Kennedy’s kitchen, she has your number.

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!