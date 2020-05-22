As for the Chicago chef who stole Diana Kennedy's book. . . 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
If you’re the Chicago chef who stole one of her own cookbooks from Diana Kennedy’s kitchen, she has your number.That’s the story the author of the 1972 classic The Cuisines of Mexico (and eight others), told two summers ago when I visited her home outside Zitacuaro, Michoacan, in Mexico’s Sierra Madre mountains. I was with Juan and Jonathan Zaragoza of Birrieria Zaragoza, and we’d made a pilgrimage, along with longtime Reader photographer Jim Newberry, Lou Bank of Sacred Agave, and Kansas city chef Patrick Ryan to meet the then 95-year-old chronicler of regional Mexican cuisine. It was part of a barnstorming road trip we took all through Mexico; the part when we went to church. We followed her around her gardens and famously sustainable home like a litter of puppies, hanging on her every word just like hundreds had before us. I don’t remember a day on that trip we didn’t laugh longer or harder.
