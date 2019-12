Music Feature Chicago’s best overlooked hip-hop of 2019 The shrinking of music media requires a new definition of “overlooked,” but even the strictest criteria admit a vast unexplored trove of riches. |

Music Feature ‘Do what the good Lord gave you and keep going’ The new compilation No Other Love shines a light on a self-reliant strain of midwest gospel that’s survived outside the mainstream for more than 50 years. |