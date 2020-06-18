Where to eat for the Juneteenth Restaurant Celebration Your guide to an infinite combination of al trunko food crawls

Jeremy Joyce, the dynamo behind @blackpeopleeats , is one of the pandemic’s great pivoters, scrapping plans for an inaugural outdoor food festival set for tomorrow into the Juneteenth Restaurant Celebration, where some 70 Black-owned restaurants across the city will be offering $6.19 specials in socially distanced celebration of the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free (two and half years after the fact).

