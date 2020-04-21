When online drama is good for kids 

With schools in Illinois closed for the remainder of the year, families may be scrambling to find enrichment activities for the quarantine to take the place of their usual extracurricular outings. Several theater companies have either created new family-oriented material or stepped up their existing online roster of classes to address the need.

Chicago Children's Theatre

"This is really kind of a new world for us," says Chicago Children's Theatre cofounder and artistic director Jacqueline Russell. CCT didn't have any online programming until the shutdown in March. But they quickly ramped up those offerings. "I don't think we will ever again NOT have online content. I think we're going to be forever changed by this. And I think that could be a good thing," says Russell. "We've certainly learned a lot from creating and sharing this content. And it is absolutely increasing our reach, I think."

The initial impulse to take classes and activities online came from pure necessity. Notes Russell, "We already had class sessions that were suddenly cut short. So the first thing we wanted to do was fulfill our obligations to those families. We immediately got our education team trying to figure out how we can put these offerings online and make sure that we're finishing what we're starting with these kids, knowing it was going to look a little different. Every family took us up on participating. I think people were happy to have their kids continue to do something that was, quote unquote 'normal' and still getting to be with their friends from the theater class." As it has for most of us, Zoom has become a go-to for keeping the kids and CCT instructors together for classes.

But another goal was to find ways to involve the entire family. CCT quickly unveiled the "Play at Home" video contest, which encourages kids and families to create a short (five minutes or less) play involving "a mythical creature of your choice, an evil villain, AND one of your family members." The contest is open through May 31, with submissions regularly uploaded to the CCT YouTube channel. "A lot of the kids are creating and directing their parents, which is really fun to watch," says Russell. "And I think it's empowering for the children to be creative leaders in their family."