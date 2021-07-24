Top 10 Water And Fire Damage Restoration Services in Chicago, IL | Chicago Reader

Water and fire damage are two of the most common potential hazards to your home or business. Fire or water can cause thousands of dollars worth of damage in a matter of seconds, and it can all be completely unexpected.
We're going to take you through the best water and fire damage restoration services in the Chicago area. These companies can take action to get the situation under control before
it gets worse.
Top Water and Fire Damage Restoration Companies in Chicago, IL:
Details
Overview:
- Address: 5 S. Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60603, USA (located in the Mallers Building)
- Phone Number: (773) 839-5925
- Hours of Operation: 24/7/365 for emergency service.
We’ll start with one of our top picks and one of the most popular water and fire damage restoration services in the Chicago area. The company has developed a reputation in the Chicago area for fast, reliable, and professional service. They do all types of fire restoration, water restoration, and general building restoration/remodeling work.
Review:
Courtesy Restoration stands above the competition for its straightforward, honest business model. Just give them a call, tell them what you need, and they’ll quote you quickly and easily.
The restoration industry is quite competitive, with many companies offering similar service offerings. So the companies that rise to the top are the ones who provide honest, effective service. It is that simple, and we’ve had nothing but good experiences with the company. Looking through customer reviews, it appears we’re not alone, as several customers have attested that Courtesy Restoration gave them the fairest quote compared to competitors.
Courtesy Restoration is so renowned that they operate almost entirely on word of mouth! They don’t have much of a web presence and remain one of the most trusted services in Chicago. That said, we wish they would work on this, as we found discovering them to be the most difficult part of working with them!
Our Rating:
9.5/10 stars
Pricing:
Contact Courtesy Restoration for a quote.
Details
Overview:
- Address: 30 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 702, Chicago, IL, 60602
- Phone Number: (312) 888-7378
- Hours of Operation: 24/7/365 (for emergencies, otherwise normal business hours)
SERVPRO of Downtown Chicago offers many restoration services, but they specialize in fire and water damage. They employ a large team of trained professionals and are available for 24/7/365 service if your damage is severe and immediate. SERVPRO will also work with your insurance to manage the process and paperwork.
Review:
SERVPRO of Downtown Chicago is a great option for both fire and water restoration services. With SERVPRO, you’re benefiting from the expertise of a big business, meaning that you’ll usually get a response quicker, and they can address your needs quickly. We particularly like their response time for emergency service. SERVPRO guarantees an immediate response, and that they’ll service your home in a 24-hour window. They’re available 365 days a year, including all major holidays.
There are pros and cons of working with a big company like SERVPRO, but we find that the pros generally outweigh the cons. They have a standardized/streamlined approach to all clients and the expertise and tools to handle just about any restoration task (including mold). The service can be slightly less personalized than smaller companies. With so many technicians, the level of expertise can vary, but that’s true of just about any restoration company.
Our Rating:
9.5/10 stars
Pricing:
SERVPRO offers free on-site estimates.
Details
Overview:
- Address: 939 W. North Avenue, Suite 750, Chicago, IL, 60642
- Phone Number: (312) 998-7300
- Hours of Operation: 24/7 (for emergencies)
ServiceMaster Clean is a big company that does it all. They offer commercial and residential fire and water restoration and also an extensive list of cleaning services. They’re available 24 hours for emergencies, and their team is prompt to respond and arrive.
Review:
ServiceMaster Clean is an established company with many employees, so you’re benefiting from a huge team of technicians and a dedicated customer service team. In other words, you can expect quick responses, efficient turnarounds, and reliable service. We like ServiceMaster Clean, and they’ve earned their reputation as one of the top-rated restoration services in the Chicagoland area.
Our one gripe with ServiceMaster Clean is they’re not quite as specialized as other companies on our list. Along with restoration, they offer a wide array of cleaning services. They’ve consistently received great reviews for both services, but it might not be the level of specialization among employees that you’d find at dedicated restoration companies. That said, these complaints are nitpicking because ServiceMaster Clean is known for prompt, reliable, and professional service, and this has been our experience with the company.
Our Rating:
9/10 stars
Pricing:
ServiceMaster Clean offers free estimates.
Details
Overview:
- Address: 1915 W. Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL, 60622
- Phone Number: (312) 879-9000
- Hours of Operation: 24/7/365
Midway Restoration is a family-owned restoration service operating in Chicago for over 35 years. They offer services for all commercial and residential restoration projects. They’re also available 24/7/365 for emergency services.
Review:
Midway Restoration is another great choice in the Chicago area. We have a special fondness for family-owned businesses because they have a name to uphold. Their 35-year history also speaks to their level of quality.
Midway offers fire, water, and mold restoration, as well as structural reconstruction services. Their team is friendly and responsive, and they utilize state-of-the-art equipment to get the job done quickly and efficiently. Midway’s attention to detail was impressive, ensuring that all work is done and not a trace of mess is left behind.
Overall, another solid option in the Chicagoland area. Their team isn’t quite as big as other companies on our list, so we imagine that service might slow down during peak periods, but we think this is balanced by superior attention to detail.
Our Rating:
9/10 stars
Pricing:
Contact Midway to receive an estimate.
Details
Overview:
- Address: 1332 N. Halsted Street, Chicago, IL, 60642
- Phone Number: (847) 220-4042
- Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri 9-5:30 for normal services. 24/7/365 for emergency service.
ProCare Restoration provides emergency services for water, fire, and mold. ProCare emphasizes quality customer service and “unbeatable” prices. They’re available for 24/7 emergency service if needed, and all their technicians are IICRI and IRI certified.
Review:
ProCare is another quality restoration service, showing the level of competition in the Chicago area. But competition is great for the customer, and here is more proof of that.
We particularly like that ProCare emphasizes the hiring of experienced technicians. Every technician has years of experience, and each is IICRI and IRI certified. The quality of work reflects the person doing the work, which is why ProCare has developed such a solid reputation.
Their customer service is also a high point. They’re easy to reach (call, e-mail at any time of day), and they did a great job walking us through the entire process. They’ll show up fast if you need them, and they’re always there to answer any questions you may have. ProCare is another awesome option in the Chicago area.
Our Rating:
9.5/10 stars
Pricing:
Contact ProCare to receive an estimate.
Details
Overview:
- Address: 624 Anthony Trail, Northbrook, IL, 60062
- Phone Number: (224) 515-0100
- Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri 9-4 for normal service. 24/7 for emergency service.
Signature Water and Fire Restoration provide a broad range of restoration services, including fire, water, mold, and structural. They’re available for normal business hours but offer 24/7 emergency services.
Review:
Another popular option in Chicago and the surrounding area, Signature is a locally owned and owner-operated business with years of experience.
We particularly enjoyed Signature’s approach to project management. There’s a dedicated project manager assigned to the job who not only organizes teams and oversees the work but is also available to answer any questions you may have. Throughout the process, Signature also works with your insurance company if applicable, which saves another massive headache on your end. One of our top customer experiences.
The work is timely and professional, and the Signature team knows what they're doing. Because it's locally owned, it’s not quite the level of experience you’d find with a larger chain, but we think its personalized approach makes up for this.
Our Rating:
8.5/10 stars
Pricing:
Contact Signature for a quote.
Details
Overview:
- Address: 3536 W. Potomac Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60651
- Phone Number: (312) 453-1500
- Hours of Operation: 24/7/365
PuroClean is a large chain with multiple offices in the Chicago area (and across the United States). They offer just about every restoration service you could imagine and have a massive chain of franchises across the United States (and Canada).
One impressive detail about PuroClean is that it has its own employee training academy. The PuroClean Academy offers courses, seminars, and hands-on training sessions.
Review:
We had a great experience with PuroClean. You can tell it is a big chain because everything was very standardized and expedited. But when it comes to disaster restoration, you don’t want any surprises.
PuroClean is one of the largest companies on our list. You get fast, streamlined service and a level of quality that is dependable. But it lacks the personalized touch you find at smaller companies. It depends on what you value in a company like this. We enjoy the dependability of a large chain. The quality was consistent, and it was easy to find out what was going on with our restoration.
However, because PuroClean operates on a franchise model, it’s difficult for us to say whether each branch offers the same level of quality that we experienced. We assume it is consistent based on customer reviews. But we expect them to have the same issues that may be typical of any massive business.
Our Rating:
9/10 stars
Pricing:
Contact PuroClean for a quote.
Details
Overview:
- Address: 2354 N. Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60641
- Phone Number: (773) 647-1985
- Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri 9-5 for normal requests. 24/7/365 for emergencies.
ServiceMaster by Zaba offers a broad range of fire and water restoration services. They are a branch of ServiceMaster Clean, mentioned above, and both offer similar services. Since they operate on a franchise model, this represents another option in the Chicago area.
Review:
ServiceMaster by Zaba is another reputable option to choose from in the Chicago area. They offer trusted residential and commercial cleaning and restoration services for all types of fire and water damage.
Our experiences with ServiceMaster have always been easy. Although it's a big company now, you can tell that it's still family-owned. There is a definite focus on customer service, and it shows. They’re easy to reach and did a great job keeping us posted through the whole process.
Their team knows what they’re doing. They have a standardized approach to their restoration jobs, but that’s a good thing. It’s a little confusing having a “ServiceMaster Clean” and “ServiceMaster Restore” both located in Chicago, with both offering similar services, but we think customers would be satisfied with either choice for their restoration needs.
Our Rating:
9/10 stars
Pricing:
Contact ServiceMaster for a quote.
Details
Overview:
- Phone Number: (773) 800-9542
- Hours of Operation: 24/7 for emergency services.
Green Water & Fire was started in 2018 by 15-year veterans of the industry. It quickly established a solid reputation in the Chicago area. They offer water and fire restoration services, as well as sanitation services. Interestingly, they also offer 3D imaging services, primarily for real estate purposes.
Review:
They're newcomer on the scene but quickly establishing themselves in the Chicago market. We enjoyed our experience with Green Water & Fire. Employees are IIRCR certified, and it already earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau—pretty impressive.
It's quite a bit smaller than many companies on our list, so the approach isn’t quite as standardized. That said, they’re hard workers, and the customer service was prompt and polite. We can see why some might prefer the streamlined approach of a big chain, but we think there’s something to be said about a smaller business, especially one with such a fast-growing reputation.
They also carved out a nice niche in the real estate market with their 3D imaging services. If you’re looking to get a place cleaned and restored before listing, then Green Water & Fire has a comprehensive service offering for you to consider.
Our Rating:
9/10 stars
Pricing:
Contact Green Water & Fire for a quote.
Details
Overview:
- Address: 7124 W. Higgins Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60656
- Phone Number: (773) 985-7000
- Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri 9-5. 24/7 emergency services.
McKinley offers full restoration services, from water and fire to remodeling/rebuilding, to vandalism restoration, and even wind damage. They offer 24/7 emergency services, free estimates, and they’ll take care of your insurance claim.
Review:
McKinley is another solid, dependable service in the Chicago area. As you can see, we had overwhelmingly positive things to say about every company on our list. This was, of course, our intention. We’re not going to recommend a service we can’t stand behind!
McKinley is another solid option. Their restoration services are streamlined and dependable. They respond any time of day (for emergencies), give you a free quote, and verify your insurance before they begin. From there, they start the process, and we found it to be quick and efficient (but it depends on what you are getting done).
Overall, it’s another quality option and a great place to end our list. Chicagoans are spoiled with plenty to choose from in most industries, and restoration is no exception.
Our Rating:
8/10 stars
Pricing:
Contact McKinley for a quote.
How to Hire a Water and Fire Restoration Company – Buyer’s Guide
In this section, we give you everything you need to know about fire and water restoration services. We’ll start with the basics and then give you a comprehensive guide for hiring these services.
What is a Water and Fire Restoration Company? What Services are Provided?
Although the name of the service makes it pretty self-evident, you might not know the true range of services that these companies provide. They can help you in a lot of ways, from minor to major! Fire and water damage can be very obvious, but there are also subtle ways that it can damage your home. Let’s give a quick rundown of each:
Fire Restoration:
A fire can cause obvious devastation to your home or business. Depending on the severity of the fire, it can destroy many things. But many issues can develop aside from the direct damage of fire and heat. These issues include smoke damage, soot buildup, odor, ash, and surface discoloration. What’s more is that these issues can worsen over time if not properly dealt with. A fire restoration company handles all these issues.
Water and Flood Damage:
Water damage in a home or business is most commonly caused by a pipe burst, storm damage, municipal backups (sewer), flooding, backed-up sump pumps, flooded appliances, and more, which can even include water used to extinguish a fire. This water can damage various surfaces of the home, causing everything from slight discoloration and warping to seriously compromising the structural integrity of your floors, walls, and ceilings.
Common services of a water restoration company include:
- Flood cleanup
- Mold detection/removal
- Sewage cleanup and disinfectant
- Carpet/wood drying and salvation
- Document recovery (if sensitive paperwork was harmed)
- Structural repairs
Additionally, water damage is a broad term, so it’s generally grouped into three categories. The first category is clean water damage, which is also the least severe (all other things being equal). Clean water damage is usually caused by water from overflowing appliances and plumbing. The second category is gray water damage, which is when dirty water backs up into your home (ex. sump pumps, toilets, etc.). Finally, and most harmful, is black water damage, when hazardous water infiltrates your home, typically in large quantities. Examples of this include flooding, backed-up sewage, floodwaters, and rising water levels.
Water and Fire Restoration Companies – What to Look For & How to Hire
A water and fire restoration company can help with all of the issues above (and more)! Many also offer services well beyond just water and fire, which is why we took a deep dive into the top services in the Chicago area. But if you’re wondering how to hire the restoration company that best matches your needs, then here’s how to choose between all your options:
Step 1 – Do Your Research:
Your first step in selecting a restoration service in the Chicago area (or anywhere) is to do your research. Pick some quality companies (hint: check out our list above!) and dig into them.
Of course, you need to find a company that matches your needs. Different restoration companies specialize in different types of work, including some that offer residential vs. commercial services.
Once you’ve found a few companies which offer the services you’re looking for, here are some variables to compare them by:
Credentials
– Quality restoration services hire qualified technicians. A good way to gauge this quality is by checking their credentials. In the restoration industry, you want a company that is IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification) certified, a general certification process for the industry. Also, as with any contracting service, you want a fully-bonded company, meaning that it is insured against damages caused by the company itself.
Customer Service
– Give them a call or an e-mail and ask for details. This is a great way to get an initial feel about the level of service offered by the company. See how quickly they respond, how much detail they provide, and how transparent they are about the process. In our experience, this first impression is a reliable indicator of your working relationship through the entire process.
Customer Reviews
– Definitely check out some customer reviews. Look for the overall score, number of reviews, and also read through the reviews to see if the company’s values match your own. Google Reviews and Yelp are generally the most active review boards for the restoration industry.
Step 2 – Get Quoted
Most restoration companies don’t give you up-front prices due to the varied nature of their work and the extent of the damage to your home. Therefore, we recommend getting at least three estimates from reputable companies. This approach is a great way to see whether you are getting a fair price.
NOTE:
Of course, much of this list is also assuming that you have the benefit of time. If you need emergency services, you might not have time to think twice, and pretty much any company on our list will be a good choice.
Step 3 – Ask for Details About the Whole Process
While giving information about your quote, be sure to ask questions! Ask about how long the work is expected to take, how soon they can start, and how their team will manage the project. Get as many details as reasonably possible, which will give you a good idea of how the process will affect you. Home renovations are an intrusive process, so you’ll want to get all the details up front, which will allow you to make the proper decision, giving you a better gauge of their levels of customer service.
Also, be sure to ask about how the company handles insurance claims (for reference, here
is how to file a fire damage claim and here
is how to file a water one). We recommend hiring a company that will handle this for you. Many companies (including many on our list) will verify if your issue is covered and will work with your insurer to settle the claim. Not only does it save you a massive headache, but these companies have a lot of experience dealing with insurers and will ensure you don’t get fleeced.
Step 4 – Decide
Once you've gathered all the relevant info, it’s time to make a decision. Luckily, the Chicago market is so competitive that the best have naturally risen to the top. We don’t think you’ll be dissatisfied with any company on our list, but you still have to pick the service best for you by gathering as much info as possible, assuming you have the benefit of time!
Service Areas:
Conclusion
Thanks for checking out our guide to the best fire and water restoration services in Chicago and the surrounding areas. We think you’ll be happy with any company on our list, but we encourage you to use our buyer’s guide to find the service that best matches your needs.