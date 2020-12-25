 Walking in a holi-daze | Public Service Announcement | Chicago Reader

December 25, 2020 City Life | Public Service Announcement

Walking in a holi-daze 

Upcoming events and distractions from our listings coordinator

By

A day-off short list of cheer for you. Thanks for hanging out on PSA land this year!

Good places to walk or ice skate:

Two Reader readings on the season:

Virtual tidings:

  • Various dates through Wed 12/30: Ballet Chicago presents several different versions of The Nutcracker that they’ve done through the years, ticketed streaming hosted by the Athenaeum.
  • Sat 12/26, 7 PM: The National Museum of Mexican Art presents “Beyond the Music: A Musical Geography of Mexico,” a virtual tour of the music of Mexico guided by the Sones de Mexico Ensemble and streamed live on the NMMA's Facebook & YouTube pages.
  • Sat 12/26, 8 PM: The Annoyance Theatre presents Superspread the Cheer, a holiday variety show in the Annoyance tradition.
  v

