The wrong kind of cowgirl on the gig poster of the week 

This week's poster is for an outdoor concert that actually happened last weekend, but the location was secret until the last minute. Artist Steve Walters, who has previously appeared in the Reader, designed this poster for west suburban venue FitzGerald's and its first-ever "drive-in" show, featuring the Waco Brothers. Ticket holders were told that the show would take place within ten miles of FitzGerald's, and on the day it happened they were notified of the exact location via e-mail.

Steve has chosen the Chicago Independent Venue League (which has also appeared in the Reader before) as the nonprofit for you to learn about and support this week. Anybody with a few bucks to spare can also support the out-of-work staffers at Chicago's venues—here's our list of fundraisers. Lastly, don't forget record stores! The Reader has published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Steve Walters at Screwball Press

GIG: FitzGerald's Presents Drive-In Concert featuring the Waco Brothers and School of Rock Oak Park, Fri 7/3 at the ReUse Depot in Maywood

ARTIST INFO: screwballpress.com

NFP TO KNOW: The Chicago Independent Venue League