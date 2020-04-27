Peruse these virtual bookshelves 

You’ve probably bought a book from Amazon before but before you press “add to cart” one more time, you should know that Amazon’s way of selling books is hurtful to authors, publishers, and booksellers . While some sellers on Amazon are legitimate, many third-party sellers sell books that are free promotional copies which means publishers and authors make zilch.

