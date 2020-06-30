 Vincas make bloodlust sound fun on Phantasma | Music Review | Chicago Reader

June 30, 2020 Music | Music Review

Vincas make bloodlust sound fun on Phantasma 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Vincas

Vincas

Courtesy of Learning Curve Records

RVincas, Phantasma

Learning Curve
learningcurverecords.com

Not to make light of the profound suffering and loss of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s been a while since death and despair sounded as much fun as they do on Phantasma, the new third record by Georgia four-piece Vincas. These southern gothic firebrands have spent much of the past decade making maniacal death-punk and postpunk with a stomping garage-rock fury and a devil-may-care attitude straight from a 60s outlaw biker flick. On Phantasma, the group shake off some of the fuzz that fogged up the swampy 2016 LP Deep in the Well, leaning instead into their lusty, horror-laced storytelling. Slow-burning opener “Until It Rains Red” blends warm, doomy guitars and heartbeat drums while ominously warning of bad fortune ahead, and from there the band tear off into a world of hip-shaking, psych-fueled ecstacy. The title track is a smoldering tale of ghostly apparitions that hunger for the sweet taste of blood, while steamy taunts such as “I’ll build a bed from your bones” on “The Witch” sound fit for a dance club in hell. Bassist and front man Chris McNeal (who also plays in decidedly less vampiric postrock outfit Maserati) can deliver velvety croons with the swaggering command of John Doe or Nick Cave, then seamlessly shift into the hair-raising screams of “Bury Me Upside Down” or “I’m Taking You to Hell.” Vincas sometimes stretch a song to five minutes, and they like stylistic twists and turns, but they’re arguably most potent when they keep things tight and straightforward—the two-minute rockabilly-tinged rager “Dead Train” is a case in point. Despite the countless times rock ’n’ roll has been declared dead, these morbid punks seem hell-bent on breathing new life into it.   v

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

  • How to buy records during a pandemic

    How to buy records during a pandemic

    If you have the money to help Chicago’s record stores stay in business long enough to reopen, here are your options.
    • by Leor Galil
    • Mar 24, 2020
  • Ghost in the Machine

    Ghost in the Machine

    Maserati hit the road to support the album they made with late drummer Jerry Fuchs.
    • by Kevin Warwick
    • Nov 11, 2010

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jamie Ludwig

Trending in the Alternative Press

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation