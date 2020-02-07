 Versatile London rapper Kojey Radical veers into funk on Cashmere Tears | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

February 07, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Versatile London rapper Kojey Radical veers into funk on Cashmere Tears 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Kojey Radical

Kojey Radical

Nadine Fraczkowski

RKojey Radical, Kamauu

Wed 2/19, 8 PM, Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, $25, $20 in advance, 18+

London rapper Kwadwo Adu Genfi Amponsah, aka Kojey Radical, worked in a variety of artistic mediums before trying his hand at music. Beginning at age ten, he spent nine years training as a dancer; he wrote poetry; and he graduated from the London College of Fashion with a BA in fashion illustration. He didn’t begin releasing music until 2014, when he was in his early 20s, but at 27 he’s focused entirely on rapping. A September Guardian review of one of his athletic, fashion-forward performances suggests that this streamlining of his interests had paid off: “Whether he is charging about furiously during the set’s hyper-masculine grime phase, or unleashing nimble retro-funk micro-gestures later on, Radical moves like mercury: fluidly, with a shimmer.” Radical’s music feels ahead of the curve, cycling through a myriad of pop-friendly sounds and fitting them into his stylishly clean, effervescent hip-hop. On 2019’s Cashmere Tears (Asylum UK/Warner UK), he cuts a path through modern funk, bending retro synths and deep rhythmic grooves into futuristic shapes; on the title track, Radical delivers loose verses that reinvigorate the classic sound of the tune’s slinking, robotic talk-box vocals.   v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Kojey Radical, Kamauu

    Recommended 18+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Kojey Radical, Kamauu @ Schubas

    • Wed., Feb. 19, 8 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

02.07.20
Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble
Music
Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble SPACE
February 07
Daniel Wyche Birthday Celebration featuring Daniel Wyche/Mark Shippy Duo, Allen Moore and guests, Bill MacKay, Rob Sevier (DJ set)
Music
Daniel Wyche Birthday Celebration featuring Daniel Wyche/Mark Shippy Duo, Allen Moore and guests, Bill MacKay, Rob Sevier (DJ set) Elastic
February 07
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation