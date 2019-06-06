Versatile guitarist Wendy Eisenberg makes her Chicago solo debut at Experimental Sound Studio 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Massachusetts guitarist Wendy Eisenberg has only been releasing music under her own name for two years, but she’s already amassed a discography so diverse that no genre can claim her. On her debut, Time Machine (HEC Tapes, reissued on LP by Feeding Tube), she sounds like a bedroom-based singer-songwriter who honed her vocal chops singing along with Robert Wyatt and Caetano Veloso records. And on the instrumental power-trio recording The Machinic Unconscious (Tzadik), where she’s joined by drummer Ches Smith and bassist Trevor Dunn, she sounds like Nels Cline mashing up the Melvins and harmolodic jazz. Late last year Eisenberg released a solo acoustic album called Its Shape Is Your Touch (VDSQ), where she plays winding, melodic compositions, but her newest LP, Nervous Systems (Versus), made with Ahleuchatistas guitarist Shane Parish, is full of jagged improvisations that expand and contract like animated fractals. Eisenberg has played Chicago with various bands, most recently the Flying Luttenbachers, but this concert is her local solo debut. She plans to play some solo compositions and songs as well as some narrative, text-based pieces that reflect her interest in poetry. v