 Versatile guitarist Wendy Eisenberg makes her Chicago solo debut at Experimental Sound Studio | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

June 06, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Versatile guitarist Wendy Eisenberg makes her Chicago solo debut at Experimental Sound Studio 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Wendy Eisenberg

Wendy Eisenberg

Courtesy the Artist

RWendy Eisenberg

Mon 6/17, 7:30 PM, Experimental Sound Studio, 5925 N. Ravenswood, $10, all-ages

RWendy Eisenberg, Wills McKenna Quintet
Tue 6/18, 9 PM, Cafe Mustache, 2313 N. Milwaukee, $5-10, 21+

Massachusetts guitarist Wendy Eisenberg has only been releasing music under her own name for two years, but she’s already amassed a discography so diverse that no genre can claim her. On her debut, Time Machine (HEC Tapes, reissued on LP by Feeding Tube), she sounds like a bedroom-based singer-songwriter who honed her vocal chops singing along with Robert Wyatt and Caetano Veloso records. And on the instrumental power-trio recording The Machinic Unconscious (Tzadik), where she’s joined by drummer Ches Smith and bassist Trevor Dunn, she sounds like Nels Cline mashing up the Melvins and harmolodic jazz. Late last year Eisenberg released a solo acoustic album called Its Shape Is Your Touch (VDSQ), where she plays winding, melodic compositions, but her newest LP, Nervous Systems (Versus), made with Ahleuchatistas guitarist Shane Parish, is full of jagged improvisations that expand and contract like animated fractals. Eisenberg has played Chicago with various bands, most recently the Flying Luttenbachers, but this concert is her local solo debut. She plans to play some solo compositions and songs as well as some narrative, text-based pieces that reflect her interest in poetry.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Wendy Eisenberg

    Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Wendy Eisenberg @ Experimental Sound Studio

    • Mon., June 17, 7:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • Wendy Eisenberg, Wills McKenna Quintet

    Recommended 21+ Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Wendy Eisenberg, Wills McKenna Quintet @ Cafe Mustache

    • Tue., June 18, 9 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

06.06.19
Inter Arma, Thantifaxath, Pulchra Morte, Atonement Theory
Music
Inter Arma, Thantifaxath, Pulchra Morte, Atonement Theory Reggies’ Rock Club
June 06
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation