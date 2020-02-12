Switch to the
8 results
Arts & Culture
,
Valentine's Day
Feb 12, 2020
Gown girl
How do you cut the cord when you’re surrounded by couples tying the knot?
By Kaylen Ralph
Tags:
Valentine's Day
,
breakup
,
bridal shop
,
Kaylen Ralph
Arts & Culture
,
Valentine's Day
Feb 11, 2020
Taking heartbreak seriously
A journalist turns her breakup into art and politics with a breakup zine.
By Maya Dukmasova
Tags:
Valentine's Day
,
breakups
,
zines
,
Yana Kunichoff
,
Kelly Viselman
,
Elena Ferrante
,
Doris Lessing
,
bell hooks
,
DIY
,
heartbreak
Arts & Culture
,
Valentine's Day
Feb 11, 2020
Drown your sorrows
A Valentine’s Day bar guide based on relationship status
By Rima Parikh
Tags:
Valentine's Day
,
bar guide
,
relationship status
,
Beauty Bar
,
Mariano's
,
Cole's Bar
,
Berlin
,
Marz Brewing
,
Green Mill
,
The Owl
,
Three Dots and a Dash
,
Spyners Pub
,
Sluggers
City Life
,
Feature
Feb 12, 2020
#BreakupRituals
How do you mend a broken heart? Twitter has some answers.
By
Reader
staff and Twitter contributors
Tags:
Feature
,
breakup
,
breakup rituals
,
Valentine's Day
Arts & Culture
,
Valentine's Day
Feb 12, 2020
We found love in a Matches place
Two love stories that started on the pages of the Reader
Tags:
Valentine's Day
,
Reader MAtches
,
true romance
,
true love
Arts & Culture
,
Valentine's Day
Feb 11, 2020
Be mine, Valentine
Single people can celebrate February 14, too!
By Megan Kirby
Tags:
Valentine's Day
,
Megan Kirby
,
singles awareness day
,
Valentine's Day
,
self-love
Arts & Culture
,
Valentine's Day
Feb 12, 2020
Beyond the heartbreak hotel
Four places where relationships sunk
By Salem Collo-Julin
Tags:
Valentine's Day
,
breakup spots
,
Lincoln Park Zoo
,
The Replacements
,
Taste of Chicago
,
Wicker Park
,
Nelson Algren
,
The Weiner's Circle
Arts & Culture
,
Valentine's Day
Feb 13, 2020
Valentine’s Day
Tags:
Valentine's Day
