UK rapper Little Simz breaks out with the sonically diverse, expertly crafted Grey Area 

UK rapper Little Simz (born Simbiatu Ajikawo) is just 25 years old, but throughout the 2010s she’s amassed a prolific discography of LPs, EPs, and mixtapes. She’s generated a healthy buzz along the way, and now seems primed for mainstream success—her third full-length, March’s Grey Area (Age 101), contains her catchiest and strongest songwriting to date. Produced by her childhood friend Inflo, Grey Area is a diverse album where no two songs sound alike. Live instrumentation stretches the palette, infusing hip-hop beats with rock ’n’ roll energy and neosoul sensibilities and deftly setting up Simz's nimble, tongue-twisting raps and fiery delivery. Guest performances by electronic band Little Dragon, soul singer Cleo Sol, reggae singer Chronixx, and indie singer-guitarist Michael Kiwanuka further diversify the vibe. Opening banger “Offence” is a perfect introduction to the album’s eclecticism—driven by a thick synth line, squealing flute riffs, and soaring string accents, it sounds like a modernized take on a 1970s soundtrack for a car-chase scene. And for every track where Simz goes hard, such as “Boss” (“I’m a boss in a fuckin’ dress!”) and “Venom” (“Never givin’ credit where it’s due ’cause you don’t like pussy in power”), she includes a soulful song about heartbreak (“Sherbet Sunset”) or a jazzy elegy (“Flowers”). Catch her now before she blows up. v