October 03, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Two of Chicago’s rising dark rock groups collaborate in the studio and onstage 

click to enlarge Rezn and Lume

Rezn and Lume

Austin Isaac Peters

RRezn, Lume, Not For You, Borer

Sat 10/12, 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, $12, 21+

It would be worth an outing to the Empty Bottle just to see two of the most compelling bands Chicago has produced in recent years on one bill. Dark postrock trio Lume entered the fray last year with their full-length debut, Wrung Out (Equal Vision), a raw, emotional, and cinematically dreary work that examines loss from every angle with its combination of fuzzed-out guitars and beguiling vocals. Also last year, four-piece Rezn released their second full-length, Calm Black Water, a beautiful heavy monster that adventurously and seamlessly weaves together psychedelia, doom, and electronics. But this show offers more than just a stacked bill: what makes it really special is that Lume and Rezn have recorded a collaborative 12-inch, Live at Electrical Audio, that features two long, rippling, building tracks, “Hi” and “Lo.” The EP, which was indeed recorded live at Electrical Audio, is available in digital and vinyl versions, and the mix has been adjusted to account for each format’s weaknesses and strengths. At the Bottle each band will play their own short set, and then they’ll come together to re-create and build on the energy of the EP.   v

