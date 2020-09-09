Fire safety tips from Troubled Hubble on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

This week we've got another fantasy poster for a real gig! Writer and graphic designer Brian Shamie, who works for the Daily Herald and runs the site Chicago Sound Check, created this poster a year or so after the 2015 Troubled Hubble concert it depicts—the band's first reunion date since breaking up in 2005. "I wasn't able to make this Troubled Hubble show," Shamie tells me via e-mail, "but about a year later, that line in the song ['14,000 Things to Be Happy About'] was haunting me and I needed to get the vision out of my head."

A scan of the Reader archives reveals that Troubled Hubble has had a similar effect on some of our writers. In 2003, Monica Kendrick previewed a concert at Gunther Murphy's (RIP) in her Spot Check column, predicting that their songs "will be embraced by a fervent few today and recognized as unheralded classics tomorrow." And Gossip Wolf wrote a little something in advance of the reunion show illustrated on Shamie's poster: "This wolf recommends Troubled Hubble to anyone keen on the Dismemberment Plan's off-center pop."

Shamie's work represents one of the possibilities for readers who'd like to share something in this space. It's the second time we've published a fictional poster for a concert that actually happened—and we welcome more. We continue to accept submissions of made-up posters for made-up gigs, made-up posters for shows that really happened, posters for livestreamed shows, and of course posters for concerts where the audience can attend in person.

To participate, please e-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your name, contact information, and your original design or drawing (you can attach a JPG or PNG file or provide a download link). We won't be able to publish everything we receive, but we'll feature as many as possible. Your submission can also include a nonprofit, fundraiser, or action campaign that you'd like to bring to the attention of our readers.

Not everybody can make a gig poster, of course, but it's simple and free to take action through the website of the National Independent Venue Association—click here to tell your representatives to save our homegrown music ecosystems. And anybody with a few bucks to spare can support the out-of-work staffers at Chicago's venues—here's our list of fundraisers. Lastly, don't forget record stores! The Reader has published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Brian Shamie

GIG: Troubled Hubble, Inspector Owl, and Truman & His Trophy at Subterranean on Saturday, September 5, 2015

ARTIST INFO: instagram.com/thatshamieguy

NPO TO KNOW: Brian Shamie writes, "Chicago and the suburbs have so many cool venues that have been shuttered most of this year, so any help to a venue directly or through the Chicago Independent Venue League would be so appreciated."

