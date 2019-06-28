 Tropical futurists Combo Chimbita share trippy, cathartic jams on Ahomale | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

June 28, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Tropical futurists Combo Chimbita share trippy, cathartic jams on Ahomale 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Combo Chimbita

Combo Chimbita

Stephanie Orentas

RWest Fest day three with Ex Hex, Foxwarren, Combo Chimbita, and more

Sun 7/7, Combo Chimbita plays at 5:30 PM (music noon-10 PM), W. Chicago between Damen and Wood, $5 donation, all-ages

RCombo Chimbita, Divino Niño
Mon 7/8, 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, $12, 21+

The members of this Colombia-rooted, New York City-based quartet—vocalist and percussionist Carolina Oliveros, drummer Dilemastronauta, guitarist Niño Lento, and bassist-keyboardist Prince of Queens—have been pursuing what they call “tropical futurism” since 2015. Combo Chimbita’s magical, trippy rhythms are potent dance-inducing potions that build upon an extensive variety of beats from the global south, including Afro-Colombian cumbia and champeta, Caribbean calypso, and Haitian kompa. The group imbue their experimental jams with Afro-indigenous mysticism and spirituality as well as the fierce energy of punk and metal, and propel them into the 21st century with dub and electro. Their third album, Ahomale (Anti-), takes its title from a Yoruba word for a being who can commune with the ancestors; it offers a musical homage to the feminine warrior spirit and a vision of communicating ancestral wisdom through music. That energy shines through in Combo Chimbita’s performances, where Oliveros drives powerfully cathartic grooves with her transcendent vocals and rapid-fire playing on a percussive scraper called a guacharaca. Combo Chimbita’s self-made psychedelic videos and futuristic Afro-indigenous apparel promise to make their show a visual feast as well as a sonic one.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Catalina Maria Johnson

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

06.28.19
Thomas Comerford, Marydee Reynolds
Music
Thomas Comerford, Marydee Reynolds Hungry Brain
June 28
Flipper ft. David Yow & Rachel Thoele, Porcupine, Ganser, Hotlips Messiah
Music
Flipper ft. David Yow & Rachel Thoele, Porcupine, Ganser, Hotlips Messiah Reggies’ Rock Club
June 28
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation