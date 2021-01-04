Top 20+ Hookup Sites That Actually Work (2021 Edition)

Paid sponsored content
It's no longer challenging to find someone in your area to hook up with. Back in the day, you'd have to shoot your shot at the local dive bar or hope to run into someone who was down to hang out. But these days, people can find local hookups on the Internet. There are plenty of hookup sites available, and some are better than others. And you can even try a few for free! We’ve reviewed over 20 of them so that you can choose the one that's right for you, whether you’re looking for casual sex, a romantic connection, one night stands, or something in between.
- Best hookup site – Adult FriendFinder
- Most effective – Ashley Madison
- Best for meeting young women and sugar babies – Seeking
- Best for adventurous millennials – Hinge
- Best for gay men - Grindr
- Best LGBTQ+ app for women - HER
- Best no-sign-up site that’s 100% free – Reddit R4R
- Best for BDSM – Alt.com
- Free personals and casual encounters site – Craigslist Activities
- Best for women – Bumble
- Best for classic hookups – Tinder
- Best free site – OkCupid
- Best for power couples – eHarmony
- Best international sex dating site – Zoosk
- Best for city professionals - Itsjustlunch.com
- Best for educated people - Elite Singles
- Best for older hookups - Silver Singles
- Best straight up dating for adults - Match.com
- Best for hooking up with sapiosexuals – CoffeeMeetsBagel
- Best for personals – Doublelist
- Best for open relationships - Feeld
1. Adult FriendFinder
click to enlarge
This option is one of the best casual hookup sites on this list. Adult FriendFinder is a massively popular site among adult daters who love to be in control.
While other dating sites suggest matches, Adult FriendFinder lets you search for individuals and couples who fit your kink! But you won't be going in blind because Adult FriendFinder uses an advanced search algorithm to suggest potential matches.
Registration for Adult FriendFinder is absolutely free, so there's no reason why you shouldn't explore what it has to offer. If you're after a casual hookup, Adult FriendFinder is the best, most reliable place to start.
Pros:
Cons:
- Exclusively for casual sex
- Tons of users
- Open-minded site
2. Ashley Madison
click to enlarge
There's a good chance you've either heard or read about Ashley Madison. People can't seem to stop talking about it for two reasons: It's notorious for encouraging affairs, and it's an awesomely effective hookup site.
Ashley Madison was created for people who wanted to engage in anonymous casual hookups. While married people flooded the site at first, it has since expanded into a source for discreet hookups and relationships for just about anyone.
You can visit Ashley Madison on their website or download the hugely popular app. People love the judgment-free environment that Ashley Madison creates. Everyone is on the same page over at Ashley Madison.
Pros:
Cons:
- Works quickly
- User-friendly
- Lots of users
- Has received lousy press for encouraging affairs
3. Seeking
click to enlarge
Are you a sugar daddy, or at least a guy with a little bit of money to spend? If your answer is yes, then you should check out Seeking Arrangement.
This website began as a way for sugar daddies (or sugar mommas) to meet sugar babies. It was a viable way to create an arrangement with a young, beautiful girl. For an allowance, you'd receive her company. It still operates like this today but also caters to short term, no-strings-attached sexual encounters.
Perhaps the best aspect of Seeking Arrangement is how genuinely beautiful and youthful the girls are. Many dating sites have you sifting through mediocre profiles. On Seeking, you are practically handed a key to some of the most gorgeous singles out there. And most of them are turned on by older, wiser men. You just have to be willing to spend a little bit of cash on them.
Pros:
Cons:
- Young beautiful women
- Well-known
- Trusted
- Babies will want you to spoil them
4. Hinge
click to enlarge
Hinge is a mainstream popular dating app that has a younger vibe and feel to it. Plus, it's totally free. While it's best for people interested in longer-lasting relationships, it still delivers in terms of a short and casual fling.
Hinge is a great option for someone looking to meet someone quickly. It's user-friendly and full of seemingly "normal" users who wouldn't scare you away.
Unlike some of the other hookup sites on this list, Hinge is relatively clean. In other words, you aren't going to find ads for webcam models while using this app. You also aren't going to be immediately introduced to daters who want a no-strings-attached relationship. You might have to chat with a handful of people before you're met with someone who doesn't require a dinner date.
Hinge is a forthright free dating app that will introduce you to great people very quickly.
Pros:
Cons:
- Modern app design
- Fun + young user base
- Very well-known
5. Grindr
click to enlarge
Grindr is the best dating app for gay, bisexual, bicurious, and trans men who want a no-strings-attached relationship. If you're a gay man in the LGBTQ+ community, you've almost certainly heard of it at least once.
Grindr is not your average swipe-dating app. There seems to be an understanding that casual hookups are the main goal. Plus, you won't find yourself swiping through options. Instead, you will be shown a page full of sexy thumbnails. Tap a picture to view an expanded profile. If you feel a connection, you can chat with that person.
Grindr is a free app, but there are benefits to signing up for a membership. For less than $25 per month, you can enjoy some of the awesome perks that Grindr has to offer to members.
Pros:
Cons:
- Modern app design
- Popular
- Trusted
- Bad customer service
- Offers other LGBTQ+ options, but they're not great
6. HER
click to enlarge
HER is a website created specifically for the LGBTQ+ community, with a femme-driven atmosphere. Cisgender men are not allowed to create profiles. It's pretty revolutionary, considering queer women have not previously had a space that successfully matched them with casual or romantic partners.
What makes HER so successful is the fact that it's more of a community than a dating app. It doubles as a social media platform and matching system, making women feel comfortable enough to express themselves. All you need is your Facebook to sign up for HER.
This welcoming atmosphere creates the perfect environment for true connections between users. The community allows for members to be in-the-know about local and online events that will help them in their search for a match.
Whether a woman is seeking something temporary, casual, and no-strings-attached, or she's in the mood for something more serious and romantic, HER delivers!
Pros:
Cons:
- No cis men allowed
- Great for women seeking hookups
- Some functionality issues
7. Reddit
click to enlarge
Plenty of people know what Reddit is: a social media community where users can create forums known as subreddits. There are subreddits for everything, including local no-strings-attached encounters. Not everyone is keen on this aspect of Reddit, making it one of the best-kept secrets on the web!
Finding these subreddits isn't hard. One of the most popular ones is /R4R/. Through that subreddit, you can search for groups of people from your own area.
Reddit is great for connecting people because it's totally free, and you don't even have to sign up for Reddit to take advantage of its perks. However, the sign-up process is a breeze if you choose to become an official member of the Reddit community.
Also, there are so many subreddits for you to explore. Whether you want cybersex, a casual fling, or something a little more serious, there is a group that is designed to meet your exact needs.
Pros:
Cons:
- Totally free
- Plenty of users
- Active site
- No fun swiping or typical app features
8. Alt.com
click to enlarge
Alt.com is a hookup site built for alternative types of hookups. Alternative is a way to describe kinks and fetishes, like BDSM, bondage, erotic play, and more. It might sound overwhelming if you've never experienced this type of sex before, but Alt.com is perfectly welcoming to beginners!
Whether you are seasoned in the world of BDSM or simply curious, Alt.com will feel like a safe place. It's open-minded and offers detailed profiles for you to browse, so that you know exactly what type of sexual situation you are walking into.
If you can't already tell, Alt.com isn't for the faint of heart. It's a site that takes itself seriously as a way for BDSM-lovers to find each other. You can join as a single person or a couple!
Signing up for Alt.com is simple and won't take you more than 5 minutes. You can do so for free, but you'll eventually want to get a membership to really enjoy the exciting world of Alt.com. Memberships start at around $20 per month, with the cost decreasing as you sign up for longer periods of time.
Pros:
Cons:
- Open-minded
- Amazing for kinks + fetishes
- Occasional website glitches
9. Craigslist Activities
click to enlarge
You probably already know what Craigslist is. It's a site where people can post ads for just about anything. They might be selling clothing, seeking someone to do a job, or even looking to find a roommate. But there is also a tab you can explore called Activities, where the listings are a lot more sultry.
Craigslist Activities is a list of personal ads consisting primarily of people who want to hook up in your area. The ads are generally brief and sexual. It's not really a place where you'll find someone looking for a serious relationship.
If one of the ads tickles your fancy, you can reach out to the person who posted it either by e-mail or phone number (depending on what they've listed). Beware of people who are looking for money in exchange for encounters, and never give any personal information out to a stranger. Craigslist Activities is free for you to enjoy!
Pros:
Cons:
- Works quickly
- Fun to explore
- Some ads can be sketchy, watch out for scammers
10. Bumble
click to enlarge
Bumble is the greatest app for women because it puts them in control of the matches. Bumble is a swipe-dating app, like Tinder, but it has a twist: only the women can initiate the conversation, not the men. If they don't initiate conversation within a day, the match disappears.
It was created because women were getting tired of receiving unsavory messages from men on dating apps. Bumble puts them in control and makes it easier for them to establish connections that they also want.
But, it's beneficial for men as well because it demonstrates that the woman is serious about actually meeting up. It eliminates that frustrating flakiness that can ruin dating app experiences. It also relieves men from the expectation that they should make the first move.
Bumble is definitely geared towards those wanting romantic relationships. Casual hookups are plausible but harder to find. Because Bumble has so many users, though, one-night stands definitely exist if you exhibit a little patience.
Pros:
Cons:
- Women in the driver's seat
- Takes the pressure off
- Modern app
- More for serious relationships
- Men have no control
11. Tinder
click to enlarge
Since 2012, Tinder has been prominently known as the best hookup app available. While it has been hugely successful in the past, it has dwindled in popularity since its mega-success several years ago. That's because other great sites have popped up and posed huge competition to Tinder; however, it's still a fantastic way to meet a no-strings-attached hookup.
Tinder is oversaturated with users looking for one-night stands. This is both a good thing and a bad thing. What you gain in options, you lose in quality. But Tinder continues to provide an easy way to have casual sex.
The best part about Tinder is either its functionality as an app or the fact that you can enjoy all the best features completely free of charge! Sign-up is also a very simple and quick process.
Pros:
Cons:
- Popular and well-known
- Great interface
- Lots of room for catfishing
12. OkCupid
click to enlarge
OkCupid is one of the best dating sites available to people, but it's more for seekers of romantic involvement instead of hookups. That doesn't mean that it's not an excellent way to meet great people.
OkCupid is unique because of its specificity. On OkCupid, you can name your religion, political views, hobbies, sexual orientation, likes and dislikes. You can also search for people who have similar interests. It makes their matching system very advanced, and you often find yourself talking to someone you actually like because of it.
Again, this is great for long-term relationships. And it doesn't hurt to enjoy the person you are having a casual hookup with. You might just want to make your intentions very clear because you'll probably run into more than a few people who want something more serious than a casual fling.
It's free to start, but you'll want to upgrade to their $20/month membership if you want to get the most out of it.
Pros:
Cons:
- Can really get to know someone
- Annoying and in-depth sign up process
- Geared towards serious relationships
13. eHarmony
click to enlarge
eHarmony is a breath of fresh air in this swipe-obsessed world because it doesn't match people based on their photographs alone. Instead, when you sign up, you will be forced through a tedious compatibility quiz (with 150 questions) to determine the intricacies of your personality. eHarmony will then match you based on those answers.
It sounds like a dream for people looking for genuine and deep romantic involvements. For the booty call or casual hookup, eHarmony might feel like a lot of work and effort. However, eHarmony does have over 10 million active users, and most of them are quality people. In that respect, eHarmony is awesome.
If you're using eHarmony to find no-strings-attached relationships, you are going to want to make your intentions clear from the beginning. You might even want to include it in your profile to save yourself some time. You can sign up for free or pay for a membership. The most popular membership is a 6-month package for $42.84 per month… pricey!
Pros:
Cons:
- Trusted and extremely popular
- Compatible matches
- Pricey
- Tedious sign-up
- Better for long-term relationships
14. Zoosk
click to enlarge
Zoosk is a widely used dating site. It's unique because it doesn't operate on a swipe system, like most of the others. It allows you to browse through tons of profiles based on your search. It also has millions of international users, making it an excellent option for finding a hookup when you are traveling the globe.
You are going to have a hard time finding someone who just wants to hook up on Zoosk, but it's not impossible. Most people are interested in dating and romance. However, if you use it while you are visiting somewhere, it's easy to explain why you'd just want a casual hookup instead of starting a long-distance-relationship. Who knows? You might just find a hookup buddy somewhere that you travel to often!
Zoosk is also on the more expensive side. At $29.95 per month, it ranks as one of the most expensive options on this list. You can always try it for a month and see if it's right for you. The most unique function on Zoosk is the extensive search. Browse people based on their gender, sex preferences, location, and more.
Pros:
Cons:
- Great for hooking up while on a vacation or business trip
- Expensive
- Better for romance
15. It’s Just Lunch
click to enlarge
Tired of depending on technology to create human connections? It’s Just Lunch is the solution to your problem. It's a dating site where real, human matchmakers will set you up with other members of itsjustlunch.com. It's a very personalized approach to the world of online dating.
Most of the members on this site are busy, single professionals. And, it doesn't matter what type of relationship you are looking for, be it casual or serious. It’s Just Lunch is designed to help you find something that is just right for you.
This is a great option for busy professionals who don't have time for a relationship and don't even have time to browse through swipe-based sites for no-strings-attached sex, though most people are searching for something on the serious side. The beauty is, though, that it's not your problem. It's Just Lunch does all of the work for you.
Be prepared to go through a 30-minute phone interview and then a Skype interview when you sign up. Oh, and it's wildly expensive. Expect to pay anywhere from $2,000-4,000!
Pros:
Cons:
- Talk to matchmakers in person
- Feels like a concierge for dating or hookups
16. Elite Singles
click to enlarge
Elite Singles is a career- and intellect-driven adult dating website used to match the "elite" to one another. It's for people who understand the busy 9-5 schedule of the working professional and are willing to work around that to find a connection with an educated person.
Most people looking for casual relationships don't pay too much attention to the IQ of the person they are hooking up with, but there is such a thing as a sapiosexual. A sapiosexual is someone who is turned on by another person's intelligence. If this sounds like you, Elite Singles might be your best bet for a smart casual fling.
The sign-up process is a bit long, and it costs $37.95 per month. Watch out for smarties who are there for the real-deal genuine relationship rather than the one-night stand. That being said, smart people like to get laid, too!
Pros:
Cons:
- Meet smart, educated people
- Modern app
17. Silver Singles
click to enlarge
Silver Singles is a dating website for people who are 50 years old or older. It's a safe and easy-to-use dating experience for those who are on the older side. It uses a personality-based matching algorithm to set people up.
When you sign up, you will be given a personality test that is quite extensive. Part of that test includes your "expectations" on Silver Singles. It's there that you can specify which type of relationship you are looking for, whether it's a one-night stand or something more! Then, Silver Singles will send you matches daily based on your answers.
Silver Singles is one of the easiest ways for older people to find each other for casual, no-strings-attached types of relationships. It's easy, fun, and very flirty. Some people are hoping for something more serious, while others just want to get laid. Thanks to the personality test, finding the people who want something low-key is relatively easy. It's not cheap, though. A three-month package starts at $49.95 per month!
Pros:
Cons:
- Meet someone your age
- Very easy to use
18. Match.com
click to enlarge
Match.com has been leading singles into wonderful relationships since 1995. It's one of the oldest and most established dating sites on this list, and it has pretty much perfected the art of matching people together for various types of relationships.
The most common relationship that Match.com fosters is a serious one. That has a lot to do with their advanced matching system. It's probably the most complex matching system that exists. The sign-up process for Match.com is very long because they ask you many questions about your morals and values. They use this information to find you the perfect match.
This site is great for adults looking to date seriously. In fact, it's one of the best. On the other hand, it doesn't really serve people looking for a no-strings-attached type of relationship. But, if you want to find a longstanding hookup friend, Match.com might be able to help you. And, if you're willing to purchase a 3-month package at around $20 per month, you can enjoy all that Match.com has to offer you!
Pros:
Cons:
- Very reliable
- Tons of users
- Better for long-term relationships
- Older user-base
19. CoffeeMeetsBagel
click to enlarge
CoffeeMeetsBagel is a laid back adult dating site that is just as good for hookups as it is for relationships. It's a welcoming and friendly dating site that doesn't put a ton of pressure on the situation. Its goal is to keep encounters fun and breezy, which is the perfect environment for finding a hookup.
Efficiency is its primary goal, but quantity is not. What can be a bummer about CoffeeMeetsBagel is the limited amount of matches you'll receive on a daily basis (likely not exceeding around 35). Matches and chat opportunities also expire. All of this is put into place to avoid flakey users and those who don't actually want to meet up. While annoying, it can be pretty helpful. Also helpful (for men) is the 60/40 ratio of users, with 60 percent being female.
To use the core features, you won't have to pay anything. But if you want more out of CoffeeMeetsBagel, you'll need to get a membership (although it's unnecessary!).
Pros:
Cons:
- Conducive to casual relationships
- Nice interface
- Small user-base
- Limited matches
20. Doublelist
click to enlarge
If you remember Craigslist Personals, you will have no problem using Doublelist. Doublelist isn't your average hookups site and doesn't provide you with matches or swiping features. Instead, it's a place where you can browse through personal ads and contact people based on their listing.
Doublelist is a special site because it's a listing site made strictly for personal ads. In other words, you won't have to sift through for-sale furniture listings or job postings. It's all about dating and hooking up (with a strong preference for the latter).
Doublelist is also very inclusive, with listings for straight, gay, bisexual, and trans people. It also doesn't shy away from kinks and fetishes. To enjoy Doublelist, you simply need to provide your e-mail address. After that, you're in… and it's completely free!
Pros:
Cons:
- Tons of personal ads
- Great for hooking up
- Feels old school
- No interesting features
21. Feeld
click to enlarge
Feeld is one of the most unique hookup sites around because it was created for open relationships and threesomes. It's not shy about its purpose, which you'll notice right away when you enter this fantastic site.
If you're a single person or part of a couple and in the mood for a threesome or orgy, Feeld is the perfect site to visit. It doesn't feel seedy like some of the other sex-fueled hookup sites out there. Instead, it dubs itself as a space where open-minded and sexually liberated people can find each other.
It functions as both a website and a user-friendly app. And, it's free to start with memberships starting at $15.99 per month. It's not a bad price to pay if this type of casual group sex is something that you are really into. Feeld is one of those hookup sites that actually delivers and keeps you coming back for more.
Pros:
Cons:
- Great for poly relationships
- Made for finding threesome partners
Hookup App Safety Tips
Keep all personal information (like your address or credit card number) to yourself, always.
No user should be asking you for payment or banking information.
Meet in a public space first.
Share your location with friends.
Use condoms or other means of physical protection.
Keep your guard up.
What Makes A Hookup Site "Good"
Whether or not a hookup site is good is based on a few factors: the users, the site itself, and how well it works. Some hookup sites are lackluster at best, with very few users. Some even allow for intense catfishing and scamming. Others just plain don't get the job done. So, how can you avoid these "bad" hookup sites?
There are a few things to look out for. For one, you'll want to make sure the site is reputable. If it's popular and you've heard of it, like Tinder or Ashley Madison, you can count on it. If you haven't heard of it before, do some research to ensure that the site verifies its users so that you won't be bombarded by bots or people trying to scam you.
Finally, unless the site is Craigslist, Reddit, or Doublelist, try to steer clear of forums or sites with personal ads. There is a lot of room on these types of sites for tricksters and scammers. You'll want to keep an eye out for them on the sites mentioned above as well, but they are far more prevalent on less popular personal ad websites.
There Are Different Types Of Hookup Sites
As you may have noticed, there are different types of hookup sites. Some are fetish related, others cater to more serious types of dates, and some are there for you when you want a one-night stand. It can be challenging to tell the difference between the sites. However, when you can, you save yourself a whole bunch of time.
Luckily, we've taken the time to review the best and most talked about hookup sites out there so that you don't find yourself wasting a ton of time. But when you are out browsing the web alone, there are some clues you can use to determine what type of hookup site you're looking at.
Fetish related sites and one-night stand apps are usually going to have a sexual undertone. Either the site is explicit about its ability to match you by kink, or it includes sexual photographs.
Sites that are geared more towards dating are usually a lot cleaner and buttoned-up. There won't be raunchy photographs on this type of website.
Final Thoughts
There are tons of viable options for you out there. Whether you are looking for a quickie, a BDSM partner, or someone to date very casually, there are tons of reliable sites for you. Remember to stay safe by not giving out any personal information and always meeting in a public place first. Take a look through some reviews (including these reviews) to find the perfect hookup site for your exact desires. And, most sites are free or allow you to explore before you purchase a membership.
Paid sponsored content