Tony Allen, Skepta, and Ben Okri become one with the universe on ‘Cosmosis’ 

As the anniversaries of pandemic lockdowns arrive, many of us have been reflecting on the people we've lost in the past year, whether from COVID or any other cause. If any good can come from all times, I hope we never again take for granted the opportunity to say goodbye or come together to celebrate a life.

Thankfully, when it comes to the latter, we can do it whenever we want. And when it comes to game-changing drummer and composer Tony Allen, who died last spring at age 79 from an abdominal aortic aneurysm, we can also console ourselves with the knowledge that he achieved a sort of immortality during his days with us. The title of his first posthumous full-length, There Is No End, suggests as much, and it's due April 30, the first anniversary of his death.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Allen began playing drums as a teenager, studying jazz, highlife, juju, and other styles. In 1964 he began working with Afrobeat maestro Fela Kuti, and in 1969 he became musical director of Kuti's new band, Africa '70, architecting the beat of its politically charged fusion of traditional African styles and polyrhythms with Western funk, soul, and jazz. A single track often stretched across an entire album side, and the band made dozens of albums.

By the mid-70s, Allen began releasing solo material, and by the end of the decade he'd officially left Africa '70. In the years that followed, Allen's musical adventurousness and talent made him one of the world's most sought-after collaborators, and he worked with artists as stylistically diverse as King Sunny Adé, Damon Albarn, Oumou Sangaré, and Air. As he told Downbeat in 2018, "I'm a musician, I look at music differently. I just know that any music that interests me, any style that interests me, I feel like collaborating with it."

Even as he reached his late 70s, Allen seemed creatively indefatigable. In 2017 he released his Blue Note debut, The Source, in 2018 he toured with techno legend Jeff Mills, and in 2019 he released Rejoice, a collaboration built from 2010 sessions with Hugh Masekela and completed following the South African trumpeter's death in 2018.

Allen never lost his thirst to work with artists from younger generations either, and it drives the material on There Is No End. Beginning in 2019, Allen and French keyboardist and composer Vincent Taurelle wrote the tracks, and they produced the album with percussionist Vincent Taeger. It was finished after Allen's death, and features guest performances from an eclectic set of rappers and singers, including Sampa the Great, the Koreatown Oddity, and Danny Brown.

"Cosmosis," the first single from There Is No End, features British rapper Skepta and Nigerian poet and novelist Ben Okri. Okri wrote lyrics in tribute to Allen and his incredible legacy: "The present moment began with fire / And still it burns." With its spacey groove and Allen's intricate, propulsive drumming, the track stirs up more joy than sadness, and invites us to wonder about the mysteries of the universe rather than dwell on what it's taken away. v



