Time to press play 

To start: a shout out to friend-of-this-column and Chicago actress and teacher Sidney Miller for her recent appearance in the “Press Play” PSA for the federal Department of Health and Human Services. Sidney’s the main character here, taking life off pause and encouraging us to get vaccinated and resume our celebration of life.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services filmed this in the Chicagoland area to encourage getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Though it seems to be an impossible feat of time and space, Memorial Day Weekend is already upon us. Here’s a few events coming up for your consideration during the next seven days.
Now through 6/14: “11 Musicians for 11 Writers Outside” is an outdoor exhibition of sound art, video, and other original compositions created by musicians and artists inspired by both the city of Busan, South Korea, as well as texts commissioned for the city’s Busan Biennale. The art is installed around the grounds of the University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts on 60th. Free to view, check here for more details.
Fri 5/28, 7 PM: Chicago goth dance trio Pixel Grip (subjects of our cover feature in the May 13-26 issue) play an online release party for their new album Arena. It’s a ticketed event hosted by the Hideout and viewable on Noonchorus.
Fri 5/28 through Sun 5/30, shows at 7 and 9:30 PM each night: Vangie. Vangie. Vaaaaangie! Drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, including Ms. Mateo, Chicago’s Kim Chi, and the underrated (in my opinion) Asia O’Hara will appear at Drive ’n’ Drag, an outdoor drive-in performance experience at Soldier Field. Tickets are still available for some of the shows at the Voss Events website.
Sat 5/29, noon-9 PM: Argyle Activation Walk celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with DJs, dance performances, sake tastings, food from Uptown vendors, a book sale, a “boba garden,” and more. It’s a free, family-friendly, and outdoor event with a variety of activities scheduled throughout the day on Argyle Street from Broadway to Sheridan.
Sat 5/29, 8 PM: Chicago boogie woogie legend Erwin Helfer performs with John Brumbach and Lou Marini at Constellation. Tickets are still available for distanced seating at the show, and the performance will be livestreamed at Constellation’s YouTube channel.
Mon 5/31, 10 AM-4 PM: The Pritzker Military Museum and Library is open in celebration of Memorial Day, and you can check out “Drawn to Combat: Bill Mauldin and the Art of War,” the exhibit that the Reader’s Deanna Isaacs wrote about here. Tickets and other information are available at the museum’s website.
Tue 6/1, 7 PM: The Delta blues guitarist Tab Benoit brings his Whiskey Bayou Revue to City Winery for a run of six shows. Tickets are available at the venue’s website.
Thu 6/3, 8 PM: Hip-hop artist and Evanston native Kingtrey brings his music to the Promontory for an 18-and-over show. Tickets are available at the venue’s website.
Thu 6/3, 7 PM: Eighth Blackbird presents a livestream performance with musician and disability advocate Molly Joyce, as part of their Chicago Artists Workshop series. Tickets are pay-what-you-can and available at Eighth Blackbird’s website. v
Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution
We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city.
Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next.
Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.