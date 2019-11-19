 The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley cashes in on Jane Austen | Theater Review | Chicago Reader

November 19, 2019 Arts & Culture | Theater Review

Share

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley cashes in on Jane Austen 

Sugarplums, sparkle, and a stellar cast can't quite overcome a treacly script.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

Liz Lauren

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

hrough 12/15: Wed 1 and 7:30 PM, Thu 7:30 PM, Fri 8 PM, Sat 2:30 and 8 PM, Sun 2:30 PM; also Tue 11/26, 7:30 PM, and Sun 12/1, 7 PM; no performance Thu 11/28, Northlight Theatre, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, 847-673-6300, northlight.org , $30-$89, $15 students (subject to availability).

In commercializing Jane Austen's enduring appeal, playwrights Margot Melcon and Lauren Gunderson have found a surefire formula for feel-good, oft-produced holiday hits. Like 2016's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley checks all the right box-office boxes: clever dialogue that (sort of) gives women a voice, but without diminishing their ladylike demeanor, humor that gently addresses social justice issues without ever threatening the status quo, and—of course—the marquee value of the Austen name.

Directed by Jessica Thebus and featuring a faultless cast, Northlight's production follows Austen's beloved Bennet sisters through a Downton Abbey-worthy holiday crisis—by which I mean a "crisis" that everyone knows from the start will end in sugarplums (orange cookies and raisin pudding in this case). The treacle picks up two years after Austen's Pride and Prejudice ends, and follows the fate of Lydia Wickham, nee Bennet (Jennifer Latimore). When Lydia's adulterous husband, George (Will Mobley), crashes the Pemberley party, the festivities become a farcical series of misadventures. Overseeing all is the true heart of the household, housekeeper Mrs. Reynolds (Penny Slusher)

The cast is grand. The script creaks with contrivance and artifice. Lydia's sister Elizabeth Darcy (Netta Walker) contacts an officer in George's distant army regiment and receives a lengthy, plot-resolving missive within roughly 48 hours. It's a horse-and-carriage-era problem, resolved at the speed of e-mail. Moreover, while George is the ostensible villain, Darcy (Luigi Sottile) is the kind of privileged jerk who insists his servants are "family" even though he treats them like servants. That's a problem never resolved here. But Melcon and Gunderson are going for sparkle, not veracity. In that, they succeed.  v

More Theater Review »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Catey Sullivan

Agenda Teaser

11.19.19
The Chicago Sound Show
Galleries & Museums
The Chicago Sound Show Smart Museum of Art
September 27
<i>A Doll's House</i>
Performing Arts
A Doll's House Writers Theatre
September 25
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation