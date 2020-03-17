 The Two Character Play gets the context it deserves. | Theater Review | Chicago Reader

March 17, 2020 Arts & Culture | Theater Review

The Two Character Play gets the context it deserves. 

Tennessee Williams's oft-revised story delivers to arresting effect with Theatre L'Acadie.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge The Two Character Play

The Two Character Play

Kaitlin Eve Romero

RThe Two Character Play

Note: This play has been canceled. Check with box office for information on refunds. theatrelacadie.com

"Having the necessary arrogance to assume that a failed production of a play is not necessarily a failed play, I have prepared this new version for publication and subsequent reappearance on other stages. . . . As for my depression over the failed production, I believe it is temporary,” wrote Tennessee Williams in his foreword to Out Cry, his published revision of The Two Character Play, which opened to critical rejection in London in 1967, wrecked his relationship with his literary agent in Chicago in 1971, and lasted all of ten days on Broadway in 1973. A decade in the drafting and continually revised for years after its premiere, The Two Character Play has never had the context it deserves—until now. Theatre l’Acadie, which declares its mission to focus on the “lesser known” and “rejected” works of Louisiana talents, presents Williams's play (directed by Kaitlin Eve Romero) to arresting effect in a moment defined by claustrophobia, confinement, and mass anxiety about going to the grocery store.

Felice (Daniel Westheimer) and Clare (Emily Daigle) are sibling actors on tour, trapped somewhere between a play that never seems to be fully written and the memory of a shared trauma. The torment of their uncertainty is the main attraction— like Waiting for Godot on the barren waste of a black-box stage, the two bicker and cling, fretting about the dark reality of debts and the darker reality of dreams. Daigle’s performance as a woman on the razor’s edge between ruin and revelation is exceptional.  v

More Theater Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.


Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 


Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Irene Hsiao

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation