10 Best Christian Dating Sites: Meet Real Christian Singles Online

Dating as a single Christian can be a hard thing to do in this day and age. It may be difficult to find potentials that share the same faith and values as you on dating apps. Although on most mainstream dating apps you can filter users by religion, it may not feel right for some devout Christians.
Christian dating apps were not mentioned in the Bible, nor is it highly commended in Church. So it’s normal if you’re a single Christian and having doubts about using a Christian dating service. In 2021, Christian dating apps give people of faith an opportunity to meet their potential match on a larger scale than ever before.
In this guide, we’ll review the ten best dating sites and apps to meet Christian singles, give you tips on choosing the right one for you, list the advantages of Christian dating, and answer any lingering questions you may have about dating as a Christian. Read on to find out!
List of the Best Christian Dating Sites
1. eHarmony - Best database for long-term relationships
Pros:
- Most people in search of relationships ending in marriage
- Compatibility is given high importance
- Large community of Christian members
Cons:
- Expensive premium plans
- Lengthy sign-up process
According to eHarmony, someone finds love on the site every 14 minutes! Now that we’ve got your attention, here is the best dating site for Christians
. It is trusted and 100 percent legitimate. eHarmony is the online dating site responsible for more marriages than any other dating website or app.
This is one of the best Christian dating apps because it asks you very specific questions about faith, ethics, and values that allow them to match you with Christians who share the same qualities as you. They have a strong matchmaking algorithm that will find perfect matches specially for you.
eHarmony has been around since 2000, making it one of the first dating sites to gain popularity and authority over the years. For this reason, it has one of the largest databases for finding a like-minded Christian match. There is more of a chance to find real love and marriage on here for devout Christians than any other dating site, which is why eHarmony has landed on top.
App Store Rating:
4.0/5.0
Google Play Rating:
3.1/5.0
Amount of Monthly Users:
5 million
Can You Use it For Free?
Yes, with a free “Basic Membership” you can receive unlimited matches (but no photos), respond to a first message, browse anonymously, and see recent visitors to your profile. A paid membership is also available on this site as well.
2. Big Church - Best for Christians finding lasting love
Pros:
- Many different features to use including blogs, Bible group, and friend network
- iPhone and Android apps available
- Huge network to find compatible singles, friends, and committed relationships
Cons:
- No detailed compatibility test
- Not all profiles are verified
Big Church is an online dating service that was specifically made to serve Christian singles. It prioritizes faith-based matchmaking and vows to help Christian men and women find rich, spiritual love. Big Church also helps connect people who want a Bible partner or a spiritual pen pal (just be sure to state what you’re looking for in your bio).
This site is one of the best dating sites for single Christians because the user base is highly active and only Christians sign up, which means there is a good chance you will meet someone with similar faith level, values, and qualities as you. Since Big Church is focused on long-term commitments, they have a feature called “Relationship Readiness” which is a test that attempts to determine your character, values, and parenting IQ. This is key when it comes to compatibility and finding someone to potentially build a marriage with.
Big Church has been around for quite a while and has accumulated a large user base of Christians, which makes it a very popular choice for singles who want to find someone of the same faith.
App Store Rating:
N/A
Google Play Rating:
N/A
Amount of Monthly Users:
approx. 100,000
Can You Use it For Free?
Yes, there is a free membership where you can add photos and information and search for potential matches. But you can’t see any full-size photos of members and can’t communicate with them.
3. Christian Mingle - Best only-Christian user base
Pros:
- Specifically created for Christian singles
- Free registration
- Strict verification system
- App version available
Cons:
- Features are very basic
- Free users can’t send and receive messages to and from other users
Christian Mingle is the best spot to find only Christians. It was made by and for Christian singles, in the hopes of helping them find wholesome relationships centered on God and their faith.
This is one of the best Christian dating sites because given that it’s an all-Christian site, members will not have to worry about coming across any potential dates that just want casual affairs or relationships. Most members are on Christian Mingle to date for marriage. And since everyone is busy with their day-to-day lives, they make it easier by providing an app version for when you’re on the move.
Christian Mingle launched in 2001 and has gained millions of members since then. Most members are in their late 20s to early 40s, so if this is your age group, you may want to try this dating site out! Need more testament on how good they are? They claim to be one of the best and most successful Christian dating sites, reportedly behind approximately 30 percent of unions which started online.
App Store Rating:
3.4/5.0
Google Play Rating:
1.8/5.0
Amount of Monthly Users:
160,000
Can You Use it For Free?
Yes, the free services include profile creation and match search; like other user profiles and see who liked your profile.
4. Christian Cupid - Best Christian network for friends and love
Pros:
- Ability to select your ideal religious level (filter your search to look for “religious” or “very religious” matches)
- Can set the preference to which denomination under “Christian”
- Ability to indicate whether you’re looking for romance or marriage
Cons:
- Open to hosting Christian-Hindu, Islamic, and other sects which can get confusing
- No verification process to prohibit spam accounts
- Pop-ups are somewhat frequent
Christian Cupid is another dating app created solely for Christians. It was intended for singles who want to find a romantic partner for long-term commitments such as marriage. But over the years, it hasn’t been exclusively for romantic encounters; Christian Cupid also serves as a community to meet Christian friends and build a stronger faith together.
This dating app is owned by Cupid Media Pty, which is an established company that develops niche dating sites for specific demographics. Since it’s relatively new compared to some other Christian dating sites, this site is rather small and may not have a large user base. But it is somewhat affordable compared to other sites’ expensive plans!
Christian Cupid allows users to set their preferences in a precise way to show them matches that cater to their denomination, faith level, and interest. The downfall of this site is not that there isn’t a large user base, but that it has no verification process to prohibit any fake accounts. If you’re planning to check out Christian Cupid, don’t be disappointed if you don’t find many matches right away.
App Store Rating:
Not available for Apple users
Google Play Rating:
3.1/5.0
Amount of Monthly Users:
approx. 30,000
Can You Use it For Free?
Yes, free membership allows you to set up your profile, upload photos, match, and show interest. You cannot comment on photos or send messages with a free membership.
5. Zoosk - Best for young Christians
Pros:
- Set your religious preference to narrow down the search
- Very active user base
- Compatible matches
- Popular in over 80 countries
Cons:
- Must pay extra for additional features
- Messaging feature only available to paid subscribers
Zoosk is a great mainstream dating app intended for short-term to long-term relationship seekers. For this reason, it’s popular with young Christians looking for casual relationships without the pressure of marriage right away. It’s a dating app available worldwide that aims to connect like-minded singles that are after the same thing.
This is a popular mainstream dating app that is available in more than 80 countries worldwide. It has a matchmaker functionality that is quite different from other dating sites. Instead of asking members to complete a personality test from the get-go, Zoosk’s Behavioral Matchmaking technology gets to know its users as they use the dating app. Using the behavioural data, Zoosk will then match you with users that they think would be a good fit.
Zoosk launched more than 12 years ago, gaining popularity fast and worldwide. Being a Christian, finding someone that shares the same faith and values as you is of high importance. In the Zoosk dating app, you can set your religious preference so you’re only matched with other Christians. And it has a very active user base so you can meet potential matches almost as soon as you start!
App Store Rating:
4.3/5.0
Google Play Rating:
3.6/5.0
Amount of Monthly Users:
approx. 20 million
Can You Use it For Free?
Yes, with a free account you can create a profile, send smiles, access the carousel, and view full profiles. But you can’t send messages or see who likes you.
6. Silver Singles - Best for Christian singles 50+
Pros:
- Sincere Christian single user base
- 100 percent dedicated to singles over 50 years old
- Most seek long-term relationships
- Easy-to-use interface
Cons:
- Long questionnaire to fill for compatible matches
- Only paid memberships allow you to see user photos
Silver Singles is a dating site geared for singles over the age of 50. It has a large committed Christian user base which makes it a great choice for singles over 50, looking for a long-term, committed relationship with a fellow Christian.
It is one of the largest online dating websites for singles in this age group and caters to people looking for new friendships and serious relationships. Whether you’ve never been married, you're widowed, or whatever your story, you will find like-minded souls wanting to connect and strengthen their faith.
Silver Singles was created in 2002 and since then has changed its name a few times. Since 2011, it has stuck to Silver Singles and become one of the biggest user bases for singles over the age of 50, making it a highly popular and appealing dating site for that particular demographic. The site is very much active and legitimate, but the downside is that the premium plans are quite expensive and it’s the only way to match with someone.
App Store Rating:
3.5/5.0
Google Play Rating:
3.0/5.0
Amount of Monthly Users:
approx. 800,000
Can You Use it For Free?
Yes, but only as an introduction. You can get some matches, answer the personality test, and view other users’ profiles.
7. Christian Café - Best Christian-owned site
Pros:
- Free trial includes most functions
- Old profiles are removed automatically
- Lots of profile filters and preferences to find quality matches
Cons:
- No free account option after the free trial ends
- Site looks outdated
Christian Café has over two decades of experience in the world of online dating. It was created to help bring together Christian singles from all ethnicities and walks of life. It claims that over 25,000 marriages have resulted through this website and features over 3,000 testimonials from happy couples.
It is one of the only dating websites that includes most of its premium functions in the free membership. Created for Christians, you’re most likely going to come across different denominations, but most users are open-minded and hold Christianity as an integral position in their life.
Christian Café was launched in 1999 and has stayed true to its origins. The interface looks slightly outdated, but that’s because it holds onto the “café” theme of the early 2000s. If the site’s look doesn’t bother you, you can enjoy the many other perks, including several preference settings to find quality matches and premium functions given at a free level!
App Store Rating
: 2.2/5.0
Google Play Rating:
3.4/5.0
Amount of Monthly Users:
approx. 50,000
Can You Use it For Free?
Yes, it has a free ten-day trial, and you can access most premium features with it.
8. Elite Singles - Best for professional Christians
Pros:
- High-quality Christian singles user base
- Active users
- Verified profiles
- Professional singles seeking committed long-term relationships
Cons:
- Limited free trial
- Expensive premium memberships
- Website is more user-friendly than the app
Elite Singles is an excellent option for young professional Christian singles looking for other professionals. It claims that 85 percent of their members hold an above-average education and that the age range of most of their users is late-20s and up.
This is a great dating site for Christians because if high education and a good career are of importance to you, then it helps narrow down exactly what you’re looking for—an educated professional who is a faithful Christian. It’s important to note that this site is not exclusively for Christians, but one quick browse through profiles will show you that many of the users are Christian.
Elite Singles launched in 2013, creating a respectable reputation for itself in the past decade. Those who sign up are professionals with successful careers, on the lookout for a partner who is on the same level as them. Throw a lot of Christian options into the mix and you’ll be matching with great potentials.
App Store Rating:
3.4/5.0
Google Play Rating:
2.4/5.0
Amount of Monthly Users:
170,000
Can You Use it For Free?
Yes, there is a limited trial. But you only have access to features like answering the personality test, getting brief results, uploading photos on your profile, and getting matches every day. You will not be able to send and receive messages.
9. Catholic Match - Best for Catholic singles
Pros:
- Great selection of Catholic singles
- Faith-based
- Supported by major Catholic leaders
Cons:
- Only good for people looking for religious Catholics (if you identify as Catholic but don’t frequent the Church and it's not important in your relationship, this isn’t the site for you)
- No messaging with a free account
Catholic Match is a dating site created for devout Catholics who are looking for a committed long-term relationship. This was made exclusively for those who follow the Catholic faith, ensuring they meet and match with fellow Catholics who have the same faith and values.
It is considered one of the largest Catholic dating sites, centered on the idea of faith-focused dating. Its main goal is to help individuals enter the Holy Sacrament of matrimony down the line. Since it only focuses on Catholicism, it does not have a high user base like some other dating sites, but it could be worth it to find a like-minded Catholic.
Catholic Match launched in 1999, giving the site two decades of experience uniting Catholic singles together in faith and matrimony. It has over 1.5 million members worldwide and most members are active in the community and on forums. If you are a Catholic and are tired of other dating apps that only result in short-term relationships, then you should seriously consider this dating site to help find the love of your life, through faith.
App Store Rating:
4.0/5.0
Google Play Rating:
3.6/5.0
Can You Use it For Free?
Yes, you can sign up and browse profiles for free. But you have to upgrade to (an affordable) premium membership to use messaging features.
10. Christian Connection - Best award-winning Christian dating site
Pros:
- Easy to use
- Trial membership allows you to test out all features before subscribing
- Boards and Meetups offer other ways to interact with users
- Premium membership is affordable
Cons:
- Only a three-day free trial
- Messaging is only for paid subscribers
- Site caters to a limited number of countries
Christian Connection is an award-winning online dating website. It has gained popularity all over the world and has a reputable name in Christian dating. It’s a great website for single Christians to find and meet a potential partner, lifelong companion, or just a friend based in faith.
It is a site that is very faith-oriented so it’s recommended for only devout Christians in search of like minds. What’s different about this site is that the site is used by young Christians and older Christians alike, giving a wide variety of selection and opportunities to meet new friends and romantic partners that you wouldn’t have met otherwise.
Since its launch in 2000, Christian Connection has been the reason for many successful love stories. It even runs regular dating events where you can meet other single Christians in a relaxed environment. If you’re seeking a faith-based relationship, look no further—Christian Connection may just have what you’ve been praying for!
App Store Rating:
3.6/5.0
Google Play Rating:
2.9/5.0
Amount of Monthly Users:
approx. 60,000
Can You Use it For Free?
Yes, there is a free three-day trial to test all features before paying for a premium membership.
How to Choose the Best Christian Dating Site
Online dating can seem very overwhelming. But choosing the right dating app or site that will cater to your needs will ensure meeting quality matches.
Here are some tips to choose the best Christian dating site particular to you:
- Decide whether you want a dating platform that is exclusive to Christians or mainstream dating apps that let you filter users based on religion.
- If you’re always on your phone, opt for a dating site that is also available through an app.
- Read reviews and feedback from users that have experience using your desired dating site.
- Make sure to set your preferences properly so that you get the right matches.
- Give importance to dating sites that verify their users (no one has time for spam accounts).
- Choose a site or app with a large user base—this will give you a much wider selection!
Advantages of Online Dating for Christians
With the emergence of the Internet, there has been a rise in the different amount of ways people can find love. There are lots of people anxious or against dating online, but they fail to see the many benefits.
So what are some advantages of online dating for Christians?
As a Christian, you have a set of standards and deal breakers.
You know exactly the type of person you’re looking to have a committed relationship with, which makes you weed out the wrong types, leading to a higher success rate.
You have more of a selection of quality matches online.
Let’s face it, not every Christian is going to meet the love of their life at church or through their friends and family. There need to be more options—and online dating is where it’s at!
You set the rules and pace.
With blind dates and matchmaking by well-wishers around you, there is an undeniable amount of pressure to find the perfect match. By committing to online dating, you are doing it for yourself and you get to go at your own pace.
Learn more about yourself.
Through filling out questionnaires, composing “about me” bios, and answering open-ended questions, you are in the process of getting to know yourself a whole lot more than you thought you did. Online dating will help you grasp a better sense of self and what exactly you’re looking for in your perfect partner.
Build your confidence and your faith.
Online dating allows you to get to know someone before going on a first date. This can help build confidence in yourself and your ability to meet someone right. Meeting someone with the same values and morals as you helps strengthen your faith through meaningful connection.
FAQs about Christian Dating
Q: What are the most popular Christian dating sites?
The two most popular Christian dating sites are eHarmony and Christian Mingle.
Although eHarmony is a mainstream dating site for all religions and isn’t faith-focused, it does have an undeniably high amount of Christian singles who use the services.
Christian Mingle is a popular choice because it was specifically created for Christian singles and is 100 percent faith-focused. It even has a strict verification system to ensure real people.
Q: What are the benefits of Christian dating sites?
The benefit of using Christian dating sites rather than mainstream ones is that you are more likely to find someone who shares your faith and has similar values to you. Christian dating apps prioritize creating strong relationships through faith, so if religion is important to you, these dating sites will help immensely.
Q: What is the guarantee only Christians are using these sites?
Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that only Christians will use Christian dating sites. Not everyone you meet will be of the same faith as you. But there is a much higher chance to meet fellow Christians on Christian dating sites than on any other site.
Most sites allow anyone to sign up and there is no rigorous screening process. Look for an option to set your preference to Christians only and make sure to ask about their faith when engaging in conversation for the first time.
Q: Are there rules to follow for Christian dating?
There are some common rules for both mainstream dating sites and Christian dating sites alike. They are as follows:
- Don’t give out your personal information right away (where you work, where you live, etc.).
- Before meeting a date in person, try to have a video call to verify they are who they say they are.
- Avoid those who give you a creepy feeling or ask you for personal information and/or money.
- Ignore or block people when you sense any red flags.
- Pray and engage in meaningful conversation to get closer through faith.
Final Thoughts
Dating sites and apps give people more of a chance to find love and marriage than ever before. There are so many dating apps that are exclusive to particular religions, interests, and backgrounds. Christian dating apps were created to help Christian singles meet like-minded matches that they can potentially have a committed relationship and marriage with.
In this article, we reviewed the ten best dating sites and apps to meet Christian singles. The best dating site that will give you the most amount of exposure and chance to meet real potential matches is eHarmony.
But if you wanted a Christian-exclusive dating app, choose one that is listed in this article that aligns with your goals and budget. You may or may not find the love of your life on one of these apps. Even if it doesn’t pan out, it’s a fun way to meet people and it has many more advantages and potential than disadvantages.
Good luck and happy dating!
