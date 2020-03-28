 The Reader’s stay-at-home chronicles: days eight and nine | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

March 28, 2020 City Life | Stay at Home

The Reader’s stay-at-home chronicles: days eight and nine 

What we’re reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

My coffee table is getting cluttered.

My coffee table is getting cluttered.

Salem Collo-Julin

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here’s a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Days eight and nine: March 28 and 29

What we’re reading:

  • Part one of a history of the power pop band Shoes (started in Zion, Illinois, in the 70s) by Ed Turner (Perfect Sound Forever)

What we’re listening to:

What we started watching because of friend pressure but ended up enjoying:

  • Tiger King, the new documentary series now streaming on Netflix (for a local perspective, check out this 2006 Reader article about Indiana exotic animal steward Joe Taft)
  • Zombie Land: Double Tap, the 2019 movie which you can rent on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, or YouTube

What advice we’re going to give you, full well knowing we are not your mother

  • If you don’t currently have a library card but you are a Chicago resident (14 years old and up), you can sign up for a eCard for now, which allows you to check out eBooks, audiobooks, online magazines, streaming music and videos, and use other online resources.
