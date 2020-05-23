 The Reader’s stay-at-home chronicles: days 64 and 65 | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

May 23, 2020

The Reader’s stay-at-home chronicles: days 64 and 65 

What we’re reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

click to enlarge A K-Mart parking lot in Fresno, CA, in 1984

A K-Mart parking lot in Fresno, CA, in 1984

David Prasad via Flickr, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here’s a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Days 64 and 65: May 23 and 24

What we’re watching (aka what rabbit holes we’ve gone down):

  • Dog dancing (or as it’s sometimes known in the dog show world, “musical canine freestyle”), especially recent Crufts competitions
  • Every single episode of Mike & Molly, viewable on Amazon Prime or the CBS app, because sometimes it’s good not to think about anything. I look forward to your cards and letters.
  • Documentaries about Delia Derbyshire, because sometimes I need to remember that I can think about stuff

What we’re listening to:

What we're reading:

  • Not for nothing but if you read the entry about Mike & Molly above this, you probably already have an idea about our diminished capacity to turn it off and read this week.
  • But for the sake of keeping appearances, let’s say Twitter. The whole of Twitter. That’s what I’m reading. What’s it to you?

What's up:

  • And so I cry sometimes when I’m lying in bed
  • Just to get it all out (what’s in my head)
  • And I’m feeling … a little peculiar
  • This is all a ruse to give us a reason to link to internet gold

More Stay at Home »

