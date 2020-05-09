 The Reader’s stay-at-home chronicles: days 50 and 51 | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

May 09, 2020 City Life | Stay at Home

The Reader’s stay-at-home chronicles: days 50 and 51 

What we’re reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here’s a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Days 50 and 51: May 9 and 10

What we’re reading:

  • Let’s face it, Rachael Ray’s 30-Minute Get Real Meals is in the rotation
  • My High Performance magazine collection, and I’m wondering if low-tech durational performance (meaning not made for your Stories or your TikTokHooray or whatever app is holding attention at the moment, but rather just for the sake of marking time) will take over again in our future slowed-down post-pandemic world.

What we’re listening to:

In this essay, I will:

  • No, but really, perhaps we’re witnessing what will be a new era of how we can relate to both performance and essentially each other. I’m watching a televised morning program as I write this that is running a segment where the reporter is interviewing her husband, who is just showing us records from his record collection. I’m for this. I’m unabashedly for this.
  • And although some people are worried about missing music festivals specifically, I contend that the most moving and essentially important music moments of my life were not spent surrounded by other people, but were me in a room by myself with a bunch of records and cassette tapes.
  • When we’re back (whenever that is) can we strive to go to 1,000 concerts with nine other people in the room instead of nine concerts with 1,000 people in attendance? I mean, do what you want. Within reason.

What online livestream events we’re looking forward to:

