April 25, 2020

The Reader’s stay-at-home chronicles: days 36 and 37 

What we’re reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

Whether you call it Guaranteed Rate Field or Sox Park, it's a beautiful view from the Fan Deck.

Whether you call it Guaranteed Rate Field or Sox Park, it's a beautiful view from the Fan Deck.

Salem Collo-Julin

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here’s a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Days 36 and 37: April 25 and 26

What we’re reading:

  • Our own fortunes, via the O.G. free-to-use online tarot, rune, and stichomancy website Facade.com (charting your biorhythms since 1993!)

What we’re listening to:

  • Archived episodes of WNYU-FM (New York City)’s radio show Beats in Space with DJ Tim Sweeney
  • Hollywood Freeway, a new-ish online sounds mixtape program curated by the artist Jason Yates

Which adoptable cats we are considering adopting for a friend (yes, we know the friend really needs to be on board, but how cool would it be to just show up and be like “Here is your cat! You have a cat now!”):

What online livestream events we’re looking forward to:

Where we’ll be the moment it’s safe to congregate:

  • Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Indiana (scheduled for July 2021)
  • Any available seat at Sox Park
