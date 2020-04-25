The Reader’s stay-at-home chronicles: days 36 and 37 

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here’s a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Days 36 and 37: April 25 and 26

What we’re reading:

Our own fortunes, via the O.G. free-to-use online tarot, rune, and stichomancy website Facade.com (charting your biorhythms since 1993!)

Soviet Stamps, a memoir about becoming an artist by Chicago Reader contributor Dmitry Samarov

Mike McPadden’s collection Teen Movie Hell: A Crucible of Coming-of-Age Comedies from Animal House to Zapped! (and then immediately looking to see which films are uploaded to the Internet and getting caught up in a web of Eddie Deezen content)

What we’re listening to:

The World is Fucked but I Feel Fine, a prescient 2017 release by the UK band Action Beat in collaboration with G.W. Sok (co-founder of the Dutch band the Ex)

Archived episodes of WNYU-FM (New York City)’s radio show Beats in Space with DJ Tim Sweeney

Hollywood Freeway, a new-ish online sounds mixtape program curated by the artist Jason Yates

Which adoptable cats we are considering adopting for a friend (yes, we know the friend really needs to be on board, but how cool would it be to just show up and be like “Here is your cat! You have a cat now!”):

What online livestream events we’re looking forward to:

Where we’ll be the moment it’s safe to congregate:

Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Indiana (scheduled for July 2021)

Any available seat at Sox Park

