The Reader’s stay-at-home chronicles: days 15 and 16 

What we’re reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

click to enlarge Feeling like the babe that I was in 1975

Esther Collo-Peruzzo

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here’s a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Days 15 and 16: April 4 and 5

What we’re reading:

  • The sequence of Peanuts comic strips from 1976 in which Sally Brown’s elementary school building gets depressed and collapses
  • Various AskMeFi questions, including this one about learning how to maintain good long-term relationships

What we’re listening to:

What haircuts we’re considering giving ourselves:

  • Putting a bowl on top of our head and seeing how it all plays out

What we’re tweeting:

      v

