 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day two | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

March 22, 2020 City Life | Stay at Home

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day two 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

TomTom is all of us right now.

TomTom is all of us right now.

Reader reader Emily Lonigro

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day two: March 22, app and tool edition (Almost all of them are free!)

For an impossible word game

For reading

For listening

For watching

For wig-making

More Stay at Home »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Tags: ,

Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Reader staff

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation