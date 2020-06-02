 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 74 | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

June 02, 2020

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 74 

The last installment (for now) of what we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

click to enlarge coffee-table-set-up-to-thank-you.jpg

Thom Bradley

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. This was a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—were spending our time. Now that Chicago is set to "cautiously reopen" on June 3, this is our final installment (for now).

Day 74: June 2

What we want you all to know:

  • We appreciate you reading! And as fun as this was to compile every day, we’re hoping against hope that this is the last stay-at-home chronicles ever.

