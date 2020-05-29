 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 70 | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

May 29, 2020

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 70 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

Yooper by choice

Yooper by choice

S. Nicole Lane

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day 70: May 29

What we’re listening to:

What we’re reading:

COURTESY S. NICOLE LANE
  • Courtesy S. Nicole Lane

What we’re watching:

  • Leather Archives & Museum’s Leather Legacies, which I will be part of on June 11.
  • The biosphere documentary Spaceship Earth on Hulu
  • Biodome for Reader research
  • Win the Wilderness on Netflix in which six couples compete to win a handmade three-story cabin in remote Alaska (actually really heartwarming and special!)

What we’re doing:

  • Planning our next hiking excursion this weekend to Wisconsin
  • Megan Convey’s Vinyasa yoga session on Healthy Hood Chi
  • Making a hook and latch rug  v



