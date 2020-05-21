 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 62 | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

May 21, 2020 City Life | Stay at Home

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 62 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Circus of Books

Circus of Books

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day 62: May 21

What we’re listening to:

What we’re watching:

  • Phineus and Ferb on Disney+ (true comedy gold)

What we’re eating:

    • Savory pies, dumplings, creamy masala paneer, chai, and altogether too much food for one household, delivered from Chiya Chai

What we’re reading:

  • The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar, a brand-new YA novel about queer girls of color in Ireland attempting to out-henna each other for a school business competition. (What more could you ask for?) Available at Andersonville’s Women & Children First bookstore.

More Stay at Home »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Tags: , , ,

Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Reader staff

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation