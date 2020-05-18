 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 59 | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

May 18, 2020 City Life | Stay at Home

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 59 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

click to enlarge Bad Education

Bad Education

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day 59: May 18

What we’re reading:

  • Lots of articles on how cannabis affects sexual performance, to prepare for an upcoming Cannabis Conversation on The Ben Joravsky Show

What we’re playing:

  • Mad Gab
  • Catch Phrase (trying to figure out why everyone yells when giving clues!)
  • The Reader special edition “DO NOT TOUCH” puzzle (only a few left!). I’ve done the outside—the inside is extra challenging since the pieces come in a tube.

What we’re listening to:

What we’re ordering:

What we’re watching:

  • Bad Education, based on the true story of the largest public school embezzlement in American history, a story broken by high school student journalists
  • Webcasts of amazing concerts on nugs.tv. Many of them, from bands like moe and Widespread Panic, are free with opportunities to donate to COVID-19 relief funds.

What we’re making:

  • Recipes from the Reader 420 Companionthe dishes are amazing with or without CBD or THC. Up next: White Bean Hummus Kombucha
  • Gluten-free, vegan Almond Butter Blondies from DADAeats, a favorite site of mine for healthy, sweet treats
  • A healthy version of Hurricanes—like the ones from Pat O’s in New Orleans, but with real fruit juices instead of the sugary, powdered mix  v

