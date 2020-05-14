 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 55 | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

May 14, 2020

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 55 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

click to enlarge bruno-cervera-yh7mgnighrs-unsplash.jpg

Bruno Cervera / Unsplash

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day 55: May 14

What we’re reading:

  • “Music is a Memory Machine” by David Thoop (The Quietus)
  • “Putin is Well on His Way to Stealing the Next Election” by Franklin Foer (The Atlantic)
  • “Here’s How to Reach Gender Equality After the Pandemic” by Katica Roy (World Economic Forum)

What we’re listening to:

  • La Ilden Lyse by Okkultokrati

What we’re watching:

  • Little Richard videos from the 50s and 60s
  • Functional medicine webinars

What we're cooking:

  • Smoky baba ghanoush
  • Roasted veggies with shichimi togarashi from Spice House
  • A second pot of coffee

Who we’re sending so much love to:

  • Journalists, especially those who have recently been laid off

