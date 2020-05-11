 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 52 | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

May 11, 2020 City Life | Stay at Home

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 52 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge I thought my beard was more Leftovers than Apur Sansar. I was wrong. - HBO / CRITERION
  • I thought my beard was more Leftovers than Apur Sansar. I was wrong.
  • HBO / Criterion

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day 52: May 11

What we’re watching:
  • The Leftovers
  • The Apu trilogy
  • Borgen

What we’re reading:
  • On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous
  • My Year of Rest and Relaxation
  • Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion

What we’re not playing:
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Only accepting invitations to party on your island if you invite my friends Lakitu and Dry Bones.)

What we’re not doing:
  • Why aren’t we shaving? Because of “rugged” masculinity? Boredom? Season 3 of The Leftovers? If you're reading this it's too late: I now have a mustache.

What has given us hope that civilization will return to whatever it was before:
  • The south Indian state of Kerala may have flattened the curve, but now there’s something else to fear: a masked flasher. My dad explains in a text message: “He walks around once darkness falls. Knocks on doors and just terrifies people by exposing himself … he is nude.”  v

More Stay at Home »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Tags: , , ,

Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Reader staff

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation