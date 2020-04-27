The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 38 

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here’s a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day 38: April 27

What quarantine achievements we've unlocked:

Performed on a livestream variety show

Purchased a Cameo

Cut own bangs

What new shows we're watching while they're still putting out new shows:

Run on HBO

Never Have I Ever on Netflix

Three Busy Debras on Adult Swim

What old shows we're watching for comfort:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on Netflix