April 24, 2020 City Life | Stay at Home

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 35 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day 35: April 24

What we’re reading:

  • Secrets & Mysteries of the World, by Sylvia Browne

What we’re playing:

  • Who can make their roll of TP last the longest
  • Pass the Dutchie

What we’re listening to:

  • Anything uplifting! A few examples: “What the World Needs Now is Love”; “Fantasy,” by Earth, Wind & Fire; Dolphin Sounds

What we’re ordering:

  • Food-grade hydrogen peroxide
  • Jeni’s Ice Cream
  • Toys from Early to Bed

What we’re watching:

  • Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow
  • Sex Education
  • Awkward
  • My Brilliant Friend (in Italian with subtitles—requires focus!)

What we’re sweating to:

