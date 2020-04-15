 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 26 | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

April 15, 2020 City Life | Stay at Home

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 26 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Bourbon optional

Bourbon optional

John-Mark Smith / Unsplash

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day 26: April 15

What we’re reading

What we’re watching

What we’re listening to

  • The new Jackie Lynn album, Jaqueline (out now on Drag City)
  • Songs from @musicalepiphanies Instagram series

What we might title our future memoir about life under quarantine

  • “Talking to Myself: A Running Dialog”
  • “Fading Into Oblivion: A Tale of Sanity and Social Skills”
  • “How Did I Get This Pale? And Other Pressing Questions”

What we’re drinking

  • Plenty of hot water with honey and lemon
  • Occasionally hot water with honey and lemon, and a splash of bourbon

Which pet we’d most like to invite to a virtual dance party

More Stay at Home »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Tags: , ,

Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Reader staff

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation