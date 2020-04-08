 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 19 | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

April 08, 2020 City Life | Stay at Home

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 19 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

click to enlarge Chicken salad with leftover buttermilk-marinated roast chicken and Chicago Flats crackers

Chicken salad with leftover buttermilk-marinated roast chicken and Chicago Flats crackers

Maya Dukmasova

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day 19: April 8

What we’re reading:

  • Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez
  • The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai
  • Gone is Gone, or, The Story of a Man who Wanted to Do Housework by Wanda Gág

What we’re listening to:

  • Fleetwood Mac’s Tusk
  • Chet Baker’s Chet Baker Sings
  • Bill Withers’s Just As I Am

What we’re watching:

  • Taxi Driver on Netflix

What we're eating:

How we're exercising:

  • Walking to and from Hewn bakery in Evanston (a 10-mile round trip!) to pick up fresh bread with 48-hour pre-order
