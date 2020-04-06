 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 17 | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

April 06, 2020 City Life | Stay at Home

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 17 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Day 17 in a nutshell

Day 17 in a nutshell

Samantha Bailey

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day 17: April 6

What we’re listening to:

What we’re (re-)reading:

What we’re watching:

What we’re drinking:

  • La Croix’s new LimonCello flavor (a PR company sent me a case, and in the spirit of Evelyn From the Internets’s #SmackYoLip, I did a tasting. The bouquet is giving me Lemonheads candy, the taste is somehow Dreamsicle? I may have had four in one day. Verdict: would buy.)
    •   v

More Stay at Home »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Tags: , , ,

Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Reader staff

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation