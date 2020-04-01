 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day infinity | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

April 01, 2020 City Life | Stay at Home

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day infinity 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

click to enlarge Pandemic, a 2016 documentary

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Do days even matter anymore?: April 1

What we’re watching:

  • Home Alone
  • Contagion
  • Pandemic
  • Rear Window
  • Fear Factor
  • Room
  • Panic Room
  • Eat Pray Love
  • War of the Worlds
  • Sorry, Wrong Number
  • Bubble Boy
  • The Lighthouse
  • 28 Days Later
  • Five Feet Apart
  • The Social Network
  • Her
  • YouTube tutorials about how to cut your own hair

What we’re listening to:

    • Our roommates on speaker phone. Again.
    • Disturbed’s The Sickness (just celebrated its 20th anniversary!)
    • “Don’t Stand So Close to Me”by The Police
    • “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer
    • Car alarms
    • “Please Don’t Touch” by Headgirl (Motorhead/Girlschool) cover 
  • “Catch Me Outside” by Ski Mask The Slump God
  • “It’s Goin’ Down” by Yung Joc
  • Insomniac Countdown Virtual Rave-a-thon
  • “I Will Survive”
  • Theme song from Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood
  • “Dancing In the Street” 
  • Sirens
  • “My House” by Flo Rida
  • “Video Phone” by Beyonce´
  • My neighbor’s relationship disintegrating before my very ears
  • “Our House” by Madness (foreshadowing?)
  • “What the World Needs Now is Love”
  • That one guy in our neighborhood who keeps leaning out the window and trying to start another Bon Jovi singalong, and then everyone else in our neighborhood telling him to shut up

What we’re cooking:

  • More freaking rice, so much rice
  • Fondue
  • Boogers
  • Punch
  • Baking red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting
  • Lunchables
  • Hot Pockets
  • Spicy noods
  • Up trouble
  • With gas, so much gas

What we’re drinking:

  • Hand Sanitizer Old-Fashioneds
  • Waaaay too much coffee
  • What are we NOT drinking?!
  • That 5-year-old mystery booze in the back of the cabinet
  • Big box of Franzia from Wal-Mart. Never fails me.
  • Margaritas, wine, beer, vodka, and anything else I find in my house, with my kids. My 18-year-old needs to learn his tolerance level before heading off to college this fall. Yes, I am an optimist :)
  • Drinking? How about what we’re smoking (watch your lungs) and eating? Weed is legal in Illinois!!!!
  • Tea, tea, and more tea. Not helping the TP situation.
  • 1 part Airborne + 2 parts whiskey
  • My tears

What we’re playing:

  • A perpetual game of Uno, with several missing cards; loser has to disinfect the house.
  • Minesweeper
  • Twister
  • Napping Tag with our cats
  • Am I Experiencing Seasonal Allergies, or Something Worse?
  • Telephone
  • Folding Laundry for Fun
  • Those museum virtual tours!
  • Catan. How about a version that rewards you for being nice to your neighbors?
  • Rummikub
  • Cards Against Humanity. Mixes well with weed or alcohol.
  • Fallout
  • Solitaire
  • Who Can Go the Longest Without Washing Their Hair?

