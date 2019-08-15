 The Quebe Sisters are worthy heirs of classic country styles | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

August 15, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

The Quebe Sisters are worthy heirs of classic country styles 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge The Quebe Sisters

The Quebe Sisters

Stewart Cohen

RQuebe Sisters

Thu 8/22, 8 PM, FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt, Berwyn, $20, 21+

The Quebe Sisters bill themselves as progressive western swing, but in most respects they sound more old-timey than the country-jazz acts of the 30s and 40s that inspire them. Though the “King of Western Swing,” Bob Wills, included traditionally noncountry instruments such as horns and electric guitar in his band and played tunes by Duke Ellington and Count Basie, the Quebe sisters make music more in line with the familiar 50s and 60s honky-tonk tropes that were influenced by Wills’s sound. The five-piece group—fiddle-playing sisters Grace, Sophia, and Hula Quebe, guitarist Simon Stipp, and upright bassist Daniel Parr—perform a mix of traditional standards (Bob Wills’s “I Can't Go On This Way,” Hank Williams’s “Cold, Cold Heart”) and new songs that sound like traditional standards. The highlight of the latter is their signature tune, “Every Which-a-Way,” which is the title track on their 2014 self-released album. The beat provided by Stipp and Parr doesn’t thunder with the propulsion of Wills’s drum-anchored outfits, but it’ll still get your feet tapping while the Quebes alternate between driving triple-fiddle interludes and rollicking Andrews Sisters-style vocals. Though the sisters are supposedly singing to a lover when they harmonize “Every which-a-way you turn, it seems you’re right beside me,” they could just as easily be talking about their favorite old country styles—they still carry a torch for that music, no matter how many others have forgotten it. And while the Quebe Sisters’ take on these classic sounds isn’t as innovative as they claim, it’s still fun to listen to them and let yourself be transported to the past.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Quebe Sisters

    Recommended Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Quebe Sisters @ FitzGerald’s

    • Thu., Aug. 22, 8 p.m.
    • Buy from TicketWeb

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Noah Berlatsky

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

08.15.19
Jupiter & Okwess, Noura Mint Seymali
Music
Jupiter & Okwess, Noura Mint Seymali Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park
August 15
Cherubs, Sweet Cobra, Salvation
Music
Cherubs, Sweet Cobra, Salvation Empty Bottle
August 15
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation